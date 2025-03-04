South African Grammy-award winner Black Coffee recently hosted a weekender to raise funds for the underprivileged

The star hosted a three-day culture and music festival in Cape Town, which also kicked off festivities for his birthday month

Black Coffee hosted a charity dinner night on Friday, 28 February 2025, which raised funds for The Black Coffee Foundation

Black Coffee has raised funds for the underprivileged. Image: David Becker/Swan Gallet

Source: Getty Images

South African Grammy-award winner DJ Black Coffee has decided to do something charitable for the underprivileged.

The 48-year-old celebrated music producer recently hosted a three-day culture and music festival, The Black Coffee Weekender in Cape Town over the past weekend.

According to TshisaLIVE, the festival was curated to raise funds for the underprivileged through his foundation. The publication also reported that on the first night on Friday, 28 February 2025, a charity dinner was hosted at The Nines restaurant where some funds were raised.

Speaking about the funds that were raised through his foundation, the international award-winning star told TshisaLIVE that he has been looking for ways to help the needy and having this festival was the best way:

"My team and I, along with the foundation, raised money in Mykonos, where I hold an annual residency. I always look for ways to bring people together to support a worthy cause."

He also said that this festival was a reminder that we are all human beings and we don't live alone. Black Coffee further mentioned that those who are well off should assist those who are in need:

"Tonight is a reminder that we’re human beings and we don’t live alone. We are hardworking people who, at times, forget where we come from and we may forget that there are people out there who need help and assistance."

DJ Black Coffee gave back to the community. Image: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

DJ Karri appreciates Black Coffee in heartfelt post

In February 2025, DJ Karri shared an X post saying he was grateful for having enjoyed such longevity in the game. He posted a throwback photo of him and Black Coffee at Club Africa. He also posted a flyer from 2009 which states that he was the resident DJ.

He wrote:

"I’ve been in this game for too long, even today I’m still in it. Thank you, Lord for the blessings and protection. I will forever remain humble."

Netizens, especially those who have loved through this period, attending such parties, reminisced on the good old days. Some are confident that DJ Karri will find a home in Afrotech if he continues staying by Black Coffee's side.

DJ Karri's advice to soccer stars leaves SA gushing

In a previous report from Briefly News, community leader and music legend DJ Karri shared a piece of advice to Kaizer Chiefs stars. He told them to invest in property before buying sports cars when they admired his VW Golf 8R.

His wisdom garnered him praise online, with many people applauding his encouragement for young people to prioritise tangible assets over luxury purchases, especially those in the sports field. This comes after South African soccer stars flaunted their expensive cars, with recent purchases ranging from R500K to R2.8 million.

