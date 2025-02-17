DJ Karri, amapiano legend and community leader, advised Kaizer Chiefs stars to invest in property before buying sports cars when they admired his VW Golf 8R

Fans praised DJ Karri for his wisdom, applauding his encouragement for young people to prioritise tangible assets over luxury purchases

South African footballers, including stars from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns, continue to splurge on expensive cars, with recent purchases ranging from R500K to R2.8 million

Amapiano legend DJ Karri, real name Karabo Success Mokgara, recently hung out with Kaizer Chiefs stars, and he also gave them some helpful life tips.

DJ Karri urged Kaizer Chiefs stars to invest in properties. Image: @djkarri

Source: Instagram

DJ Karri advises Kaizer Chiefs

DJ Karri has been praised for always looking out for others. The hitmaker, who is also a community leader in Pretoria, shared the advice he gave to Kaizer Chiefs stars.

Taking to his Facebook page, DJ Karri shared that he urged Kaier Chiefs stars who were admiring his VW Golf 8R to invest in property instead of sports cars. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"They were asking me about maintenance of sports cars, told them to focus on owning properties before going that direction 🙏"

Fans praise DJ Karri

DJ Karri was showered with praise for urging young people to focus on buying tangible things before spending money on lavish items like sports cars.

@Bigboy Buddycool Rsa said:

"Best advice ever 👌🙏❤️"

@Thilivhali OnndweRati Mashapha wrote:

"Right direction."

@Sikhona Lutho Mxutu wrote:

"Best advice Grootman ❤️✌️"

@Bongumusa Gamede added:

"Best advice"

Young footballers with expensive cars

South African soccer stars have a taste in expensive machines. Several stars from different clubs are splurging on expensive whips.

Kaizer Chiefs star recently set tongues wagging with his R1.1 million Audi. Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng also bought a R500K VW Polo GTI, and Mamelodi Sundown's Mothobi Mvala also forked out R2.8 million for a brand new Mercedes Benz in September last year.

DJ Karri was praised for encouraging young stars to invest wisely. Image: @djkarri

Source: Instagram

Wandile Duba steals the show with his R500K VW Polo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African football players love fast and fancy cars. Several stars have left their fans and followers with their jaws on the floor after showing off what they drive, including some of the latest Mercedes-Benz cars worth millions.

Kaizer Chiefs player Wandile Duba was the centre of attraction, with his purple Polo estimated to cost around R500K. Duba has also shared various pictures of his stunning whip on social media, receiving praise from his fans and followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News