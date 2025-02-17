Kaizer Chiefs Fans Drag Khune and Wife for Supporting Pirates in Nedbank Cup

Itumeleng Khune and his partner Sphelele were called out by Kaizer Chiefs fans after they were spotted supporting Orlando Pirates in their Nedbank Cup clash with Baroka

The Sea Robbers won the tie 3-1 at the Orlando Stadium, with one of the major highlights of the match was the former Bafana Bafana star being spotted at the Pirates' end

The former South African national team goalkeeper and his wife's picture shared on social media sparked reactions from Amakhosi fans

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune and his wife have been dragged by Amakhosi fans after turning out and showing support for Orlando Pirates in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash last weekend.

The Sea Robbers booked a place in the last eight after defeating Baroka 3-1 with Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring a hattrick at the Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers are among the seven teams that qualified for the next round, with the last ticket still up for grabs between Royal AM, Milford, and Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs fans drag Khune, wife for supporting Pirates

Khune and his wife were all out to support Pirates against Baroka at the Orlando Stadium.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is a legend at Kaizer Chiefs and was not expected to go all out to support the Sea Robbers.

The 37-year-old uploaded pictures of himself and his wife on his official Instagram page, as he was on duty in the match.

The couple wore black clothes, which indicated that they were supporting the Sea Robbers, a decision that didn't go well with Kaizer Chiefs fans.

"@nedbank 🏆 Ke Yona ,Ya Rona .We wanna see more goals and goals 😉 #WorkMode 🙌🏽🙏🏽," the Kaizer Chiefs legend captioned his picture.

Itu's wife also posted pictures with her husband supporting the Bucs in the Nedbank Cup.

"Accompanied hubby to work today and you can already tell which team I was supporting 😮‍💨🔥🔥 #netbankcup… always a KHOSI4LIFE though 💛✌️"

Fans react to Khune and wife attending Pirates match

Sebabatso Mokoena said:

"Traitor 😢."

Byongah Mxasa reacted:

"Pirates woman with our Chiefs legend 🙄🙄🙄🙄."

Hlathi Lebeko on Khune's wife's post:

"U putting my friend in an uncomfortable position."

ceetro_m said:

"Side note: Everytime I see hubby next to you i always see Gods plan. You guys are so perfect for each other and your hearts are the most beautiful. Ngyanithanda ❤️"

justnqaba commented:

"Ma’am stop it 😮 si Yellow forever."

shelton shared:

"Khune why didn't you come to your team kaizer chiefs."

Xolani Ntombela implied:

"Hey lady, please don't try to steal our captain for the Khosination😎."

Tiisetso Modjadji responded:

"We should sue you for this post. 😅You are Kaizer Chiefs, and you are blood bonded. ❤️✌🏽"

Bathabile Damoyi said:

"I thought you were going to say he's now our goalkeeper coach when you said "to work" kanti ilento ye more goals what what."

Lindokuhle No Sthembiso wrote:

"@itukhune32 not Orlando pirates please 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔Come back to chiefs our number ✌️✌️✌️."

Kaizer Chiefs leave room for Khune

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Motaung Junior claimed that Khune will always have a place at Kaizer Chiefs despite being forced out of the club.

The former Bafana Bafana star's contract was not renewed at the end of last and he's been without a club since then.

