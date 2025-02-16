Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has confirmed that he has not made any formal announcements regarding retirement

Khune remains dedicated to staying fit and competitive, ensuring that he continues to perform at the highest level.

The 36-year-old experienced goalkeeper has made it clear that he still has the passion for football

In a candid interview with eNCA's Nicole Kente, Itumeleng Khune has put an end to rumors surrounding his retirement. The Kaizer Chiefs legend and South African football hero made it clear that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Khune's Stance on Retirement

I don't remember making an announcement that I'm retiring from football. I'm still available, anyone who wants my signature, I'm here. I'm still available. I haven't made it official yet.

Khune stated emphatically during the interview, reassuring fans and football enthusiasts alike that he has not yet called time on his illustrious career.

Commitment to the Game

Khune, 36, has long been a fixture in South African football, both for Kaizer Chiefs and the national team. He expressed his commitment to the sport, explaining that his focus remains on maintaining peak physical condition to continue playing at the highest level. Despite the natural progression of age, Khune's passion for football burns brightly, and his desire to keep playing is unwavering.

Plans to Play Beyond 40

His statement echoes his long-held belief that he intends to play until he is well into his 40s, breaking down the expectations that athletes of his age should step aside.

A Bright Future Ahead

For Khune’s loyal supporters and fans of South African football, the future looks bright, with the goalkeeper remaining an essential part of both Kaizer Chiefs and the country's footballing landscape. Khune's career is far from over, and he is eager to continue contributing on the field.

Fans have reacted passionately to Khune’s clarification, with some taking to Twitter to express their views: @KB Ramamimong questioned the reluctance of South African footballers to embrace the idea of retirement:

Mara why our players dislike the word ‘retire’ so much 😫🤔 If I am not mistaken, Junior Khanye, Siphiwe Tshabalala still refuse to be addressed as former players. Now Khune, there are many other examples. Why mara???

@Jikingqina offered a lighter, yet poignant take on retirement:

Even the good dancer knows when it’s time to go. Why mara???”

@MasonDonLindo showed his admiration for Khune’s career, calling him a legend:

Bro is an all-time one of the best SA goalkeepers. 'Mzansi’s Number 1'. Farewell Itu!

On Facebook Siseko Kwazi:

2nd overrated KC goalie after Brian Baloyi. You will hear KC fans saying Baloyi was the best while he has very few national caps to prove it that he was wacky. Khune was also hyped only because Ronwen Williams was still with unpopular SSU at the time.

Joseph Radithobane:

Khune must be given a chance again. He is the best goalkeeper we have. Those useless goalkeepers fail chiefs big time

Khune Endorses Chipezeze for PSL Award.

Earlier, Briefly reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has praised Elvis Chipezeze for his impressive form this season with Magesi FC,backing him to win the PSL Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Chipezeze has stood out with four Man of the Match awards, including in Magesi’s Carling Knockout Cup final victory.

