Following impressive displays for Magesi FC, Elvis Chipezeze has been backed by Itumeleng Khune to win the PSL Goalkeeper of the Year Award

The Zimbabwean shot-stopper has been in good form for the Carling Knockout Cup champions after producing multiple man-of-the-match performances this season

Local football fans praised Chipepzeze on social media, while others said Amakhosi should consider bringing Khune back to the club

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has backed a consistent PSL star to win a top player prize at the end of the season.

Zimbabwean shot-stopper Elvis Chipezeze has been in good form for Magesi FC this season, and Khune believes the player could win the PSL Goalkeeper of the Year accolade.

Magesi FC star Elvis Chipezeze has been backed by Itumeleng Khune to succeed. Image: Magesi_FC and kaizerchiefs.

The 34-year-old has jumped ahead of Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine for the award after four Man of the Match awards, including in Magesi’s Carling Knockout Cup final victory.

Itumeleng Khune is impressed by Elvis Chipezeze

Khune speaks about Chipezeze in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Khune was impressed by Chipezeze, while the Magesi star said he is happy at the club despite transfer rumours.

Khune said:

“To win four Man of the Match Awards in a row is not child’s play. I once did three and thought it was not possible. I just want to say that he must keep up the good work and win the Goalkeeper of the Season Award.”

Fans back Chipezeze

Local football fans agreed with Khune on social media, while others said Khune should return to Chiefs.

Zama Jomo is pessimistic:

“This Magesi will go back to the Motsepe League.”

Wandile Solid-Wax Mavimbela made a suggestion:

“Chiefs must buy Chipezeze.”

Naledi Kay says Khune must come back:

“This guy is still a need for Kaizer Chiefs. Those three goalkeepers we have are not convincing.”

Macdonald Mbolekwa says Chiefs still need Khune:

“Wish someone could convince Kaizer Chiefs to see how much they still need this guy as their best shot-stopper.”

Trevor Tendai Gandari admires Chipezeze:

“His future is great, considering his age.”

