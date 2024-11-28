Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze said he is happy to stay at Magesi FC after playing a starring role for the Carling Knockout Cup champions this season

The Zimbabwean shot-stopper was the man of the match when Magesi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Cup final on Saturday, 23 November 2024

Local football fans praised Chipezeze on social media, saying he has been the best-performing goalkeeper in the PSL

Magesi FC star Elvis Chipezeze said he is happy to stay at the Carling Knockout Cup champions after his performances attracted interest from rival clubs.

The 34-year-old Magesi shot-stopper has produced several Man of the Match performances, including during their Carling Knockout Cup final victory on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Magesi FC star Elvis Chipezeze has no intention of leaving the club. Image: Magesi_FC.

Source: Twitter

Following his impressive performances, the Zimbabwean has been rated as the best goalkeeper of the season, ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams.

Elivs Chipezeze is happy at Magesi FC

Chipezeze speaks about his future in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to KickOff, Chipezeze is happy to be part of the Magesi project and expects big things from the newly crowned Carling Cup champions.

Chipezeze said:

“At the moment, I’m still focused on Magesi. I have a contract with the club, and I am happy with the project we are working on. The chairman brought me here to improve the club and inspire the kids from our small village.”

Fans praise Chipezeze

Local football fans praised the goalkeeper on social media, saying the player deserves all the accolades following his impressive performances.

Maditsi Isaac congratulated the shot-stopper:

“Well done Chipezeze.”

Mlamuli M Khambule is pessimistic about Magesi:

“Anytime from next season, they will be relegated.”

Kimton Chirauka praised Chipezeze:

“I salute you.”

Oduetse Dux hopes for the best:

“Good luck for the whole season & be more blessed in your career & life, Mr Elvis Chipezeze.”

Mikel Prince SbhaKa is a fan:

“Goalkeeper of the season.”

Magesi FC’s well-executed gameplan paid off in Carling Knockout Cup final

As Briefly News reported, Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen said his side beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup final due to their well-executed game plan.

Larsen said both goals against Sundowns in the 2-1 victory on Saturday, 23 November 2024, came straight from the training ground.

Source: Briefly News