Kaizer Chiefs Legend Said Current Crop of Players Lacks a Winning Mentality
- Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Cheifs legend Itumeleng Khune says Amakhosi has to be in the running for titles every season
- The former Chiefs shot-stopper said the club are suffering since losing legends such as Willard Katsande, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould
- Local football fans disagreed with Khune and said Chiefs would win silverware while they identified areas that needed improvement
Legendary Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper said the club has yet to recover from losing key players and is suffering from a mental block that is stopping it from winning titles.
The Amakhosi legend said the club lost several key players, such as Willard Katsande, Morgan Gould, and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who provided a winning mentality at the club.
Chiefs have not won a major title since lifting the PSL in 2015, and Khune said the current crop of players at his beloved club needs a seasoned player to help guide them to success.
Itumeleng Khune said Kaizer Chiefs needs a mentor
Khune speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:
According to Soccer Laduma, Khune said there is a lack of winning mentality at the Soweto giants, while defender Rushwin Dortley is committed to proving him wrong.
Khune said:
“The ones who came afterwards didn’t experience all that, and it was difficult for them to win. I think most of the time, the players were just on the field to be counted as Chiefs players, but you don’t want to spend 20 years or even two at a club without winning a single cup. You can’t tell me a club like Kaizer Chiefs cannot win a single cup every season.”
Fans back Chiefs to win silverware
On social media, Amakhosi fans disagreed with Khune, saying Chiefs will win silverware soon, while some felt the club needed a few key players.
Igwe Masabs Sp says Chiefs will win again:
“It will pass, it shall.”
Dombodzvuku Redstone picked areas that need improvement:
“They need a good goalie to build around and a good finisher.”
Maphophe Popz-Jones asked a question:
“When did this boy become an expert?”
Kingzama Hlatshwayo is confident:
“Glory will come in our own time.”
Sello Mbena is a fan of Khune:
“Khune is a legend.”
Itumeleng Khune gives fans a glimpse into his next career
As reported by Briefly News, the legendary Mzansi goalkeeper was pictured on a construction site, making fans believe the former Kaizer Chiefs star has started a new career.
Khune left Chiefs at the end of last season, concluding a legendary 20-year stint at the club where he spent over 20 years and won 12 titles.
