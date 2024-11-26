Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Cheifs legend Itumeleng Khune says Amakhosi has to be in the running for titles every season

The former Chiefs shot-stopper said the club are suffering since losing legends such as Willard Katsande, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould

Local football fans disagreed with Khune and said Chiefs would win silverware while they identified areas that needed improvement

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper said the club has yet to recover from losing key players and is suffering from a mental block that is stopping it from winning titles.

The Amakhosi legend said the club lost several key players, such as Willard Katsande, Morgan Gould, and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who provided a winning mentality at the club.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune won 12 major titles during his 20-year stay at the club. Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Chiefs have not won a major title since lifting the PSL in 2015, and Khune said the current crop of players at his beloved club needs a seasoned player to help guide them to success.

Itumeleng Khune said Kaizer Chiefs needs a mentor

Khune speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Khune said there is a lack of winning mentality at the Soweto giants, while defender Rushwin Dortley is committed to proving him wrong.

Khune said:

“The ones who came afterwards didn’t experience all that, and it was difficult for them to win. I think most of the time, the players were just on the field to be counted as Chiefs players, but you don’t want to spend 20 years or even two at a club without winning a single cup. You can’t tell me a club like Kaizer Chiefs cannot win a single cup every season.”

Fans back Chiefs to win silverware

On social media, Amakhosi fans disagreed with Khune, saying Chiefs will win silverware soon, while some felt the club needed a few key players.

Igwe Masabs Sp says Chiefs will win again:

“It will pass, it shall.”

Dombodzvuku Redstone picked areas that need improvement:

“They need a good goalie to build around and a good finisher.”

Maphophe Popz-Jones asked a question:

“When did this boy become an expert?”

Kingzama Hlatshwayo is confident:

“Glory will come in our own time.”

Sello Mbena is a fan of Khune:

“Khune is a legend.”

Itumeleng Khune gives fans a glimpse into his next career

As reported by Briefly News, the legendary Mzansi goalkeeper was pictured on a construction site, making fans believe the former Kaizer Chiefs star has started a new career.

Khune left Chiefs at the end of last season, concluding a legendary 20-year stint at the club where he spent over 20 years and won 12 titles.

Source: Briefly News