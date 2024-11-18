Kaizer Chiefs icon Itumeleng Khune shared how life is now that he is a construction worker

The former goalkeeper is now a Health and Safety Officer after leaving the soccer field recently

Fans wished Khune well on his new venture, and he also shared what other business ventures he has embarked on

Life seems to be going very well financially for former soccer player Itumeleng Khune.

Itumeleng Khune shared more pictures of him at work. Image: @itukhune23 on Instagram, Shaun Roy via Getty Images

Itumeleng Khune stuns in PPE attire at construction site

It seems as though the rumours are true. At first, soccer legend Itumeleng Khune posted a picture of him at a construction site wearing the PPE worn at construction sites.

Fans speculated that he traded the soccer pitch and goalpost for a nine-to-five at a construction site.

Now, Khune shared two posts where he is at his workplace with the captions:

“Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.” In the second one, he said, “Allow yourself to be a beginner at things. No one starts as excellent.”

Musa Khawula shared the photo and it caused a buzz online.

Is Khune a brand ambassador for betting company?

Many fans also wondered if he added another source of income to his growing list. When he promoted TopBet, fans assumed he was the ambassador, but he is actually the owner.

“I must emphasise that I’m not a brand ambassador for Topbet, but I’m the owner. I’m excited to make a difference in our communities.”

He spoke about empowering former soccer men and women to be top business people.

Netizens laud Itumeleng Khune for making a living

Mzansi had this to say about Khune's new venture. People are proud that he is making a living in a lucrative business.

@__T_touch stated:

"He's doing something positive with his life. Congratulations to ntwana."

@_Lolo_Pat lauded:

"I'm so proud of him."

@Emmy_Jiyane praised:

"I can't believe he was tryna convince people he's 37. He's definitely in his mid 40s aii ngeke."

@IamSbuda_Maluda asked:

"But how can you come from earning R480 000.00 per month for 20 years (not to mention bonuses, trophies bonuses, playing for the national team) to needing a 9-5 job that’s robbing players of their hard-earned cash?"

@Ihhashi_Turkei claimed:

"Dude is making bank."

@Thapz__ stated:

"At least he's not lazy to go out and make an honest living I'm happy for him 👏🏾"

@ChrisEcxel102 claimed:

"Way better than being unemployed."

@Johnny__the_2nd shared:

"From earning 450k to 30K. But at least it’s not R350🔥I wish him the best."

There will always be room for Itu Khune at Kaizer Chiefs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kaizer Motaung Junior relayed that Kaizer Chiefs will give an update on Itumeleng Khune's future soon.

Khune's goalkeeper's contract at the club had not been renewed at the end of last season. He is also apparently considering retirement.

