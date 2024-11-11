Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune admitted he took a pay cut in his 30s before his release from the Soweto club

The 37-year-old is without a club and has pursued a life outside of football while admitting that he did not want to play for another PSL side

Local football fans said on social media that Khune should not complain about the pay cut as football is a short career

Itumeleng Khune said he took a pay cut to stay at Kaizer Chiefs before his release from the Soweto giants at the end of last season,

The 37-year-old Mzansi legend said money was no longer a concern during the latter stages of his career at Chiefs and was playing for the badge.

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune said he never considered playing for another club other than Kaizer Chiefs. Image: itukhune32.

Source: Instagram

Following his exit from Chiefs, Khune admitted that he was brought to tears after ending his career at the club he played for since 2004.

Itumeleng Khune said he was playing for love

Khune launches his own betting company, according to the tweet below:

According to SABC Sport, Khune said that salaries for PSL players who turn 30 and over are often restricted.

Khune said:

"It's not about the money anymore; it's about the love of the game, but there was nothing I could have done because the club gave me respect and said, 'You can go wherever you wanna go if you wanna continue playing.' I didn't see myself representing any other team in South Africa apart from Kaizer Chiefs, which I've played for my entire career. So, I didn't see myself wearing another jersey."

Fans say Khune should have no complaints

Local football fans said on social media that Khune should not be complaining about earning less as football is a short career, while they admired his fitness regime after leaving Chiefs.

Lukhanyo Thomas is confused:

"I also don't understand this thing of age; now they are saying Themba Zwane is old and forcing him into retirement."

Wiseman Diko says Chiefs is a business:

"Club owners are not your parents; they will tell you to do something with your future. Because they are very interested in grooming young players like they did with you."

Liver Pool says Khune should not be complaining:

"I really don't know what Khune is complaining about."

Thabang Filix noted another old player:

"Ronaldo is 39 years old but still earns more than any player in football!!!"

Jakie Chililo says it is part of the game:

"Soccer is a short career."

Hugo Broos has no place for a PSL star in the Bafana Bafana squad

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos distanced himself from selecting Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino.

The Uruguayan is eligible to play for Bafana, but Broos said the 33-year-old is too old to play for the national side.

Source: Briefly News