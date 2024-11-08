Packing on weight is not something that is limited to fans, as many footballers have shown they can extend their waistline despite spending hours on the training field

Briefly News has examined some of the local footballers past and present that have gained weight during the later stages of their career

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune and Bafana Bafana’s all-time goal scorer Benni McCarthy headline the list, which includes two current players

While former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper recently spoke of his heartbreak after leaving the Soweto club, the 37-year-old has impressed fans with his dedication to fitness

Briefly News has examined fellow Mzansi veterans such as Benni McCarthy, who underwent body transformations later in their careers.

Bafana Bafana legends Benni McCarthy and Itumeleng Khune have both been criticised for their weight gain during their careers. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA and Robert Cianflone/FIFA.

During a recent interview, Khune said he wanted to play for Chiefs well into his 40s, but it was not to be despite spending over 20 years at Amakhosi.

Itumeleng Khune

Khune shows off his fitness regime on Instagram:

Following his release from Chiefs, the veteran goalkeeper was linked with several PSL clubs, and to prove his worth, he shared pictures of himself keeping fit on social media.

Khune’s attempts to stay fit impressed local fans but failed to convince clubs such as SuperSport Untied, Magesi FC and Cape Town City to give him a contract.

Benni McCarthy

The Bafana Bafana legend is well-loved in Mzansi, but during the end of his career in England, he was often criticised for his weight gain by his former coach Sam Allardyce.

The former West Ham United coach even fined Bafana’s record scorer for weight gain before ending his glittering career at Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

Keagan Dolly

Following his release from Chiefs, Dolly has been training with PSL club SuperSport United, but fans were quick to note that the former midfielder has gained weight.

Recently, SuperSport said they were interested in signing Dolly, but his wages have proved to be a roadblock for coach Gavin Hunt.

Andile Jali

Fan favourite Jali’s career has been resurrected at Chippa United following his release from Moroka Swallows last season.

The midfielder’s off-the-field antics led to a dip in his performance and a noticeable weight gain, but the 34-year-old has been able to play a starring role, scoring two goals in six appearances.

Benni McCarthy makes EPL predictions

As Briefly News reported, former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has picked Manchester City to retain the Premiership title in the 2024/2025 season.

The Bafana Bafana legend left City’s cross-town rivals at the end of last season and has been linked with jobs in Mzansi and the USA.

