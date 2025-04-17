ULTRA South Africa 2025 will mark the festival's 10th anniversary since its debut in 2014

Renowned South African DJs Shimza, Kabza De Small, DBN Gogo, Maphorisa, Dlala Thukzin, 2wo Bunnies and many others are expected to perform

The two-day festival will feature international headliners such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, ISOxo, and KSHMR

Internationally acclaimed South African DJ Shimza is one of many entertainers expected to grace ULTRA South Africa 2025. This year’s edition is special as ULTRA South Africa is celebrating 10 years since its debut in 2014.

ULTRA South Africa celebrates 10 years

Speaking to TshisaLive, ULTRA South Africa organiser Shaun Duwe confirmed that the 2025 edition of the electronic music festival will be special. He recounted the festival’s humble beginnings to the festival it is today.

Duwe credited the festival’s success and growth to teamwork between the ULTRA South Africa team and the performers who have graced its stages.

“The 2025 edition will be a landmark event, not just for us as organisers, but for the entire dance music movement in Africa,” Duwe said.

ULTRA South Africa 2025 ticket information

Tickets for the ULTRA South Africa 2025 festival are already on sale, and those interested will have to act fast. Last year’s tickets sold out in a record-breaking 15 minutes. Limited general access tickets are selling for R995, while limited VIP tickets are starting from R2,000. VVIP tickets, which will be available for the Johannesburg show only, are selling for R5,500.

Those interested in elevating their ULTRA South Africa experience and booking an exclusive VVIP table can e-mail tables@ultrasouthafrica.com.

Who is performing at ULTRA South Africa 2025

The ULTRA South Africa 2025 festival will be headlined by Dutch electronic icon Armin van Buuren, hard trap sensation ISOxo, and the genre-blending force that is KSHMR. Martin Garrix will mark a full circle moment when he returns to the ULTRA South Africa stage, having headlined its first edition in 2014.

DJ Shimza will be one of the performers on the RESISTANCE Stage. Other performers include techno tastemaker Massano and Italian duo Mind Against.

The 10th edition of ULTRA South Africa will feature two additional stages where the best Amapiano and Afrobeats performers will keep attendees entertained.

The headliner of the first Red Bull Symphonic, Kabza De Small, and his frequent collaborator, DJ Maphorisa, will perform on the Amapiano stage. Other acts that will perform on the two stages include DBN GOGO, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, DJ Lag, 2wo Bunnies, Mörda, Thakzin, Vigro Deep and many others.

The two-day event will start at Ostrich in Cape Town on Friday, 9 May and is expected to continue at Johannesburg’s Expo Centre at Nasrec on Saturday, 10 May.

