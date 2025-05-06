Millionaire businesswoman Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe caused a stir online when she attended the Met Gala event

The medical doctor, who tends to keep a low profile, arrived at the red-carpet event dressed by David Tlale

South Africans online gushed over Moloi-Motsepe's photos and interviews at the celebrity event

South Africans react to Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe's Met Gala outfit. Image: @AFI_sa

Source: Twitter

Businesswoman, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe had social media buzzing on Monday, 5 May morning when she arrived at the 2025 Met Gala dressed by SA fashion designer, David Tlale.

The medical doctor made her appearance at the fashion event in New York City opposite Mzansi's multi-talented singer, Tyla, Rihanna, and many more Hollywood A-listers.

Africa Fashion International reveals on its X account @AFI_sa that Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe has spent nearly two decades championing African designers and ensuring the continent’s fashion industry takes its rightful place on the global stage.

Social media user @nozipho_mashaba shared a photo and video of Moloi-Motsepe at the Met Gala event. In the video, the interviewer reveals that the businesswoman is the founder and CEO of AFI.

"Africa Fashion International is one of the sponsors of the Met this year. What does it mean to you as CEO and founder of AFI?" asks the interviewer.

The medical doctor and fashion icon replies: "It's a really important cultural moment, a recognition of black excellence and talent from Africa."

South Africans respond to her outfit

@Simphiweyinkoci replied:

"Her outfit is giving Kris Jenner love it."

@moesuttle said:

"Y’all better watch your damn mouths when commenting about Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe. The audacity to even ask how she got invited to the Met Gala? Do you guys even know what she has done for Africa’s fashion industry?"

@Zizipho_Majama replied:

"I know I am the only one, who thinks she ate and understood theme."

@winnieNema wrote:

"She looked so beautiful."

@Tk00756094260 responded:

"Yoh, they captured her hey. South Africa's first black mother."

@Zizipho_Majama wrote:

"I am afraid she left no crumbs. Infact she's on my top 5 best dressed if we are talking about understanding and executing the theme perfectly."

@Nikki_T said:

"Shoutout to Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe of the African Fashion International who is a sponsor of this year’s #MetGala2025 and exhibition."

@Seanlofficial wrote:

"Wow, incredible. Precious Moloi-Motsepe."

@vuyondk replied:

"@thato_nmv, I know you are not trying to disrespect thee Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe? The whole founder and executive chair of African Fashion International?? Please my sista!"

@sumayamamdoo said:

"Haibo guys look at Precious Moloio-Motsepe at the Met Gala. No DNA just RSA."

Video: SA gushes over Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe's Met Gala outfit. Image: Getty Images

Source: AFP

Patrice and his wife Dr Precious Motsepe’s R8 million Rolls-Royce, causes a stir

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, caused a stir online.

The celebrity couple, who tend to keep a low profile, arrived at a village with their R8 million Rolls-Royce.

Netizens online reacted to the video, which saw the Motsepes being greeted by the villagers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News