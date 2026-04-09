Dr Patrice Motsepe visited Senegal, where he met with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and officials from the country’s football federation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President also touched on allegations of corruption within the continent's football governing body

Football fans took to social media to weigh in on Dr Motsepe's comments, with many finding his statement to be ironic

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Dr Patrice Motsepe has welcomed any investigations into alleged corruption at CAF. Image: Sayed Hassan

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

DAKAR – Dr Patrice Motsepe welcomes any investigation into corruption at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), something many football lovers found ironic.

Dr Motsepe, the current CAF President, made the announcement during a visit to Senegal, where he met with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and officials from the country’s football federation.

The visit comes after CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and declared Morocco as the champions. Senegal appealed the decision and is waiting for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to make a ruling.

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Senegal was stripped of the AFCON title, and Morocco was declared the winners. Image: Abu Adem Muhammed

Source: Getty Images

Dr Motsepe welcomes investigations into corruption

Following the decision to strip Senegal of the title, the Senegalese government officially called for an independent international investigation into what it described as “suspected corruption within CAF's governing bodies”. The government also labelled CAF’s decision as grossly illegal and a form of administrative theft.

Dr Motsepe has refuted these allegations, saying that he would welcome any corruption investigation, whether it was by a government or an authority.

"Any corruption in CAF, we want to know about it, and we will take action ourselves, immediately.

"We have a duty to our people in Africa. If any government or institution wants to, please go ahead, conduct the investigation,” he stated.

Football lovers weigh in on Dr Motsepe’s comments

Football lovers took to social media to debate Dr Motsepe’s comments, with many expressing disbelief that he welcomed an investigation into corruption.

Leon J Stander said:

“And so say all of us.”

Nhlanhla Syprean exclaimed:

“God of corruption.”

Diego Nyambalo Phiri urged:

“Let the FBI and IRS-CI launch a massive investigation into the Confederation of African Football the way it did with FIFA in 2015.”

IXoki Lakwa Mduba claimed:

“This Motsepe guy is dismally failing Africa. He creates nothing but problems after problems.”

Jan Zulu added:

“Look who's talking now, ai.”

Mvuzo Buyeye exclaimed:

“Motsepe is corrupt, mos.”

Humphrey Mngadi agreed:

“He's the corruption himself.”

Malachi Hlengiwe KaNdlovu claimed:

“All politicians are the same.”

Robert Marawa questions CAF over AFCON ruling

Briefly News reported that Morocco was declared Africa Cup of Nations champions over two months after losing to Senegal.

South African broadcaster Robert Marawa took to social media to share his thoughts on the ruling by the federation.

Fans also flooded social media, sharing dismay and disbelief, as they shared criticism about the decision.

Source: Briefly News