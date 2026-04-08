The United States Ambassador Brent Bozell III reiterated Washington's stance on one of South Africa’s laws

President Donald Trump’s administration has been a vocal opponent of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment policy

Bozell’s remarks drew blood in the comment section, and South Africans were quick to challenge him

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Brent Bozell is not happy with the BBBEE policy. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The United States’ Ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell III, restated America’s position on the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) policy in Pretoria on 8 April 2026.

Bozell, one of the 20 diplomatic dignitaries, including Ambassadors and High Commissioners, spoke on the sidelines of the official handing over of credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Bozell told Newzroom Afrika that the US is ready to pour investments into South Africa. He added that the US wants to invest billions of dollars into the country. However, the issues that the US has are preventing the inflow of investment. He said that the primary issue is respect for private property.

Bozell rejected the idea that corporations have to give 30% of the business to be established in South Africa to historically disadvantaged groups. Bozell observed that South Africa is a different country in the sense that the nation emerged from Apartheid. He added that corporations have the duty to invest not only in capital but also in the future of the country.

Brent Bozell was officially received by the First Citizen. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

Bozell reiterated that the United States does not question South Africa’s sovereignty. He had stated the position when he clarified the US’s stance on the Kill the Boer chant. He said if any policy ever goes against the US’ national interests or against the national security concerns, the US will speak up.

Netizens throw shots at Bozell

The comment section was lit with responses from displeased South Africans.

Kobus Van Der Merwe said:

“We don’t care if they have a problem. We also have a problem with how ICE is treating immigrants in America.”

Phumudzo Makhani remarked:

“I don’t know why that’s an issue because Microsoft, Google, Coca-Cola, Amazon, Ford, etc. have used equity equivalents. Truth be told, BEE needs a serious overhaul. It has been stolen by cadres via theft, overpricing, and elites through fronting.”

King of Repost hit back.

“We never commented on any law that was passed by the USA in the USA. Let him and the rest of Americans respect our laws, please.”

BooKeep was sarcastic.

“So what’s important is the USA’s interest, not SA’s. Got it.”

Random Rogue said:

“This guy could have the easiest gig ever by just keeping quiet.”

Fikile Mbalula threatens Bozell with expulsion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, alleged that Bozell faced possible expulsion. Bozell had previously slammed the government and the country’s judicial outcomes.

Mbalula said in March that the government must take action if similar remarks were repeated. He pointed out that action had been taken in the past against diplomats who overstepped.

Source: Briefly News