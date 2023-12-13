In a Twitter video that's making waves across social media, a toddler is tossed into a pool without floaties

The video, posted by user @Nka_P_Mnomiya, captures the tiny human confidently floating and swimming to the pool's edge

The uploader's caption, "If I was thrown in the pool like that, I would drown in seconds," adds a touch of humour

In the vast landscape of social media, where videos often go viral for various reasons, a Twitter clip has emerged that's both astonishing and amusing.

This video had people scared and impressed at the same time, these babies are tiny. Image: @Nka_P_Mnomiya

Toddlers' impressive swimming skills have grown man shook

The video, shared by user @Nka_P_Mnomiya, features a toddler being playfully thrown into a pool, defying expectations by confidently swimming to the side without any flotation aids.

The video begins with the toddler, who doesn't appear to be older than 2, being thrown into the pool without the safety net of floaties. What follows is nothing short of astonishing – the tiny swimmer confidently floats to the surface and begins swimming towards the edge of the pool with remarkable ease. The unexpected display of swimming skills has left netizens in awe.

Accompanying the video is a caption that adds a humorous twist to the spectacle. The uploader writes, "If I was thrown in the pool like that, I would drown in seconds".

Take a look:

Mzansi people can't believe their eyes

The video quickly gained traction, with users expressing amazement at the toddler's swimming skills. Comments flooded in, praising the little one's confidence and the joyous nature of the video. Some users shared similar sentiments with the uploader, acknowledging that they might not fare as well in a similar pool-throwing scenario.

Read some comments:

@OMotswe laughed:

“Why are people surprised that you can’t swim? I thought most black people couldn't swim”

@christyfuns71 clapped:

“White kids are doing so well.”

@ogbene_ogar admitted:

“I will just faint.”

@dah_afrika shared:

Woman overcomes childhood fear by taking adult swimming lessons

Briefly News reported that a young woman from Gqeberha was trending on social media after she conquered her fear of swimming.

TikTok user @sethu_sikele, enrolled in swimming lessons to face one of her biggest fears, the water. The woman uploaded the video on TikTok showing online users the classes she was taking. She found a swimming instructor who was patient and understanding, and she has made progress since her first day.

Through her journey, the woman discovered that swimming helped her overcome her fear of water and had a therapeutic effect.

