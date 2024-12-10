The South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha recently revealed that she is a die-hard Orlando Pirates fan

The actress revealed this whilst she was having a conversation with the Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng

The video of Nomzamo Mbatha revealing that she is an Orlando Pirates fan was [posted by the controversial Musa Khawula

The South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha recently had fans in awe as she revealed which local soccer team she favours and supports.

Recently, in a video shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page, Nomzamo is seen having a friendly conversation with Orlando Pirates FC midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng. In the video, the actress and philanthropist discloses that she is a die-hard fan of Ezimnyama Ngenkani.

"Nomzamo Nxumalo reveals that she is an Orlando Pirates fan while having a chat with Relebohile Mofokeng."

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video of the media personality was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@cynthancube commented:

"She has always been a Orlando Pirates fans."

@Dzivhuluwany said:

"She's so pretty, especially when she smiles."

@khelinaMTN wrote:

"We all know that she's been an Orlando Pirates fan since forever."

@mkh34118 responded:

"She's always been a fan of Orlando Pirates before she was one Isibaya and it's nothing knew, we all knew about it."

@Hozeh5 replied:

"The way she looks at Rele' and also breaks the touch barrier."

@ItisSamhere said:

"Wait, why does this Nomzamo Mbatha accent change when someone is in the USA? Look at the round thingy formed by her hairstyle."

