Pitchbreakers, a youth-led creative group in Philippi, Cape Town, empowers local teens through storytelling and film

The group’s Iphupho series tells inspiring stories of young locals chasing dreams and creating change

Briefly News spoke to founder Phumlani Juwele, who shared how his team keeps pushing forward despite challenges

Members of Pitchbreakers gathered at the set of their 'Iphupho' show. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

A group of young dreamers is turning everyday struggles into stories of hope. Led by 26-year-old Phumlani Juwele, Pitchbreakers is giving township youth a voice, using film and social media to change lives and spark creativity across the Philippi community in Cape Town.

During an interview with Briefly News, Phumlani shared how Pitchbreakers was formed in 2023. The idea was to offer local youth an escape from the dangers of crime, substance abuse, and hopelessness through the art of storytelling.

Even after a major setback in 2024, when a computer crash wiped out their first season, the team refused to quit. They regrouped in April, driven by passion and a renewed sense of purpose.

“We’re making do with what we have and trusting that God will do the rest."

Their Iphupho (Dream) YouTube series captures the spirit of Cape Town’s youth. It follows members like Teekay, a rising creative with big ambitions in acting and filmmaking. The series blends music, drama, and documentary-style storytelling, all filmed right in the township.

"Dyala Crescent is more than just a street; it's a hub of creativity, potential, and we're proud to call it home."

Pitchbreakers currently have 18 active members (ages 7–26), a growing online audience with over 2,000 followers on Facebook and a presence on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. One standout success is Siphosethu, a once-reserved 19-year-old who discovered his love for filmmaking after joining the group.

"He was once a shy, introverted young man who struggled to find his place in the community. But when he joined Pitchbreakers, something shifted. He discovered a passion for storytelling and filmmaking, and he's been thriving ever since. He's now one of our key cameramen, capturing the stories that inspire and uplift our community."

Three content creators shooting a YouTube video in Cape Town. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Challenges of producing and shooting content

In his discussion with Briefly News, Phumlani opened up about the struggles that the group is facing:

"The biggest hurdles are limited resources, staying motivated, and getting our work out there. We've got big dreams, but we need to be realistic about the obstacles ahead. We're talking funding, manpower, and infrastructure or the lack thereof."

He mentioned that it’s not always easy working with a large group because every person’s input has to be taken into account:

"With different creative visions and opinions, conflicts can arise, and we need to be prepared to navigate those tricky waters. But we're not naive; we know that these challenges are part of the journey. We're determined to push through, support each other, and prove that with passion and perseverance, we can achieve greatness, even on a shoestring budget."

Pitchbreakers’ determination has already earned them invitations to local art festivals, community hall space for rehearsals, and support from residents who believe in their vision.

Their goal is to grow their digital footprint and create a flagship project that puts Philippi on the creative map. Looking ahead, Pitchbreakers hopes to secure mentorship and business guidance to take their storytelling to the next level. Phumlani says that with the right training and partnerships, they could reach more youth.

"With the right guidance, we believe we can make an even greater impact in our community and create more opportunities for young people like Siphosethu. We're open to exploring various mentorship programs, workshops, and training opportunities that can provide us with the skills and expertise we need to succeed."

The team requires professional camera gear, lighting, sound equipment, and editing software to improve production quality, along with access to filming locations, sets, and props. Funding is also needed to cover production costs such as crew, actors, and location rentals, as well as promotion and basic operational expenses.

Phumlani and his crew are appealing to supporters to help keep their YouTube show alive. He said supporters can contribute by donating funds or equipment, volunteering their skills in areas like editing or marketing, or partnering with Pitchbreakers on future projects. Even small gestures, like following their socials, sharing their work online, or attending community screenings, can make a big impact. Every bit of support brings them closer to their dream.

"Follow us on social media and stay up-to-date with our latest projects. Share our content with your network and help us spread the word. Attend one of our events and join the conversation."

Watch an episode below:

Other South Africans stun the internet with skill and passion

Briefly News reported that Mzansi gave big ups to a local gent who used his R1.3 million RAF payout not for luxury, but to uplift his community.

reported that Mzansi gave big ups to a local gent who used his R1.3 million RAF payout not for luxury, but to uplift his community. A young Potchefstroom gent shared a video of how his team is restoring hope and rebuilding their community.

A South African technical high school learner wowed netizens after a video showed him using an impressive homemade gadget.

Source: Briefly News