A learner at a technical high school in South Africa impressed viewers after being caught on camera working on a complex homemade device

The shy young man created a box with wiring, a speaker and a remote touchscreen system using just a broken glass panel as a sensor

South Africans were blown away by his innovation, with many calling for scholarships in computer science and robotics before his dream died

A young technical high school student went viral on Instagram after viewers saw his amazing creation and how it works. Images: @freshmenmag and Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

A young man at a technical high school has left South Africa amazed after a video of his genius creation went viral on social media. The footage, shared by @freshmenmag on 28 August 2025, shows the learner working on an impressive homemade device that shows his serious technical skills and creativity.

The video was captured by another student who came across the young boy standing on a balcony at his school, completely focused on his creation. As the person recording approached, they discovered an incredibly complex device that the learner had built from scratch using different materials and broken parts.

The device was made up of a box with a speaker installed on the outside, and inside, there's a screen displaying text. What makes it truly impressive is how he controls it - using a broken cellphone glass as a sensor or mouse. By sliding his finger across the broken glass at the bottom of the device, he's able to control the movement of text on the screen above.

The inside of the box shows complicated wiring connecting all the components, with tape holding the parts in place. Despite working with limited resources and broken materials, the young man managed to create a functioning remote touchscreen system that left viewers speechless.

In the video, you can see the learner is quite shy and gets visibly flustered when he realises he's being recorded. He continues working on his device, showing how the broken glass sensor responds to his touch and controls what appears on the screen through the connected wires.

A young man from a technical school went viral for his creation. Images: @freshmenmag

SA demands opportunities for talented learner

The comments section was filled with South Africans calling for support and opportunities for the talented young man:

@travis_thee_one_ was impressed:

"This is actually very impressive."

@prolifik_kat imagined the possibilities:

"Now imagine what lil' bro could do if given proper equipment and tools."

@iamthejazz_ was amazed:

"Remote touch screen is crazy..."

@mphoza5486 joked:

"50 missed calls from NASA!"

@banele_justhim urged:

"Get this boy some ComSci and Robotics scholarships before this dream dies."

Technical schools prepare SA youth for the future

According to the SA government, technical education aims to produce school leavers who are skilled, empowered, entrepreneurial, resilient, and self-reliant productive citizens. The schooling system responds to broader skills development conversations and the demands for a skilled workforce by the world of work.

Content creator @freshmenmag showed how technical schools help technically creative kids excel in the science field. These schools offer subjects like Engineering, Graphic Design, Civil Technology, Electrical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Technical Mathematics, and Technical Sciences.

These focus schools are designed to expose learners to 21st-century skills and prepare them for industries including aviation, maritime, agriculture, robotics, and coding. The National Development Plan targets producing skilled artisans who can meaningfully participate in the country's economic growth, which is exactly what this young learner's innovation shows.

