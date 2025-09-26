A hilarious video captured a group of lobola delegates being subjected to a playful series of financial challenges by a young gate negotiator at their in-laws' house

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an amused online community

Social media users were charmed by the young girl’s seriousness and boldness, with many calling her a chief negotiator and admiring her dedication to the task

A young girl got the lobola uncles to dig deep in their pockets before entering her yard. Image: @hlubikazi_95

A humorous video of a traditional lobola negotiation at an Eastern Cape village home sparked widespread amusement among social media users.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @hlubikazi_95, was met with a wave of laughter and praise from viewers who were impressed by the young girl's boldness.

The video shows a delegation of about seven elderly men, all neatly dressed in suits, arriving at the gate of the family home. They are met not by an elder, but by a young girl in a short traditional dress, who acts as the gate negotiator for their entry fee. The men put down money, and the young girl opened the gate just enough to pick up and check the amount. After counting and seeing that the amount was not enough, she closed the gate and left them standing.

The gate negotiator excels in her job

The wait continued as the men kept adding money, with the young lady seemingly communicating via text with whoever was giving her directions inside the house. At one moment, she casually sat down on the ground, played a game of stones, took selfies, and then opened the gate again to meticulously count the money. Only when the amount reached the final agreed-upon sum was the large gate opened to allow the delegation in. The original poster later confirmed in the comments that the final entry fee was R2,000.

Social media users were in stitches and called the girl a chief negotiator. Image: @hlubikazi_95

SA reacts to the lobola delegates' drama

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained by the young girl's boldness and professionalism. Many users called her a chief negotiator, saying they loved her commitment to the job. Some jokingly expressed that they would have been worried that the delegates might leave and not come back. They noted how much the little girl must have gotten on their nerves. Others said they'd take 10% of the gate fee if they were her, as she was the one who negotiated with the men.

User @Tumi el-Shasha shared:

"They placed a chief negotiator at the gate. She must love her work🤣."

User @uncleed said:

"I’d make sure I take at least 10% of the lobola money before they get in😂."

User @Amanda Gumede commented:

"The fact that she takes the money, then counts it. Then she puts it back and closes the gate. After that, she proceeds to take selfies😭 LMAO 😂."

User @_Kuhle_♡ shared:

"A focused hun 😂."

User @kuhle Twala said:

"She killed me when she sat down 😂."

User @Prudy baby commented:

"My nephew was supposed to do this, that boy opened the gate and walked away 😩."

User @Mike Larry shared:

"Very soon we'll have speed points at the entrances 🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

