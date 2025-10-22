A Potchefstroom man shared a video in September showing volunteers cleaning up Resolofetse High School

The team removed a lot of clutter that had built up over the years in the school grounds

Social media users praised the group, with many asking how they could donate to support the cause

A Potchefstroom young man went viral after showing how he and his group of volunteers restored a high school's grounds. Images: @petersonsebati

A young man from Potchefstroom touched hearts in South Africa after sharing a video on 15 September 2025, showing how he and a group of volunteers in his Retsa Tsela movement helped a school clear away dirt and debris that was cluttering the school premises.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Day 4: Restoring Resolofetse Secondary School. We will continue to serve, we will continue to hope, hoping for a better South Africa. For our God is not a man that he can lie. Africa will rise again. South Africa will rise again."

The video starts by showing volunteers pushing wheelbarrows and carrying different types of gardening tools as they head to the back of the schoolyard to begin cleaning. All of the volunteers get straight to work using slashes to cut away overgrown grass, pruning shears to chop down three branches that had grown out of control, and even removing piles of rubbish and waste that had built up over the years

The team worked very hard to clear up all of the weeds and grass, and then, eventually, at the end of the video, viewers get to see the huge difference they have made after the area was cleaned up.

A 22-year-old man shared a video showing how his initiative is making a difference in his community. Images: @petersonsebati

Netizens react to school restoration

Social media users flooded the comments with support and questions about how to help.

@Voyer suggested:

"Try to include the kids in the cleaning. They will appreciate it more and keep it clean themselves cause they invested in the cleanup.✨🙏"

@Nolitha said:

"The government is really failing, guys🥺😬."

@Sanelisiwe.N asked:

"How do we donate?"

@Nosisana Sally Tyantsi questioned:

"No caretaker in this school, cleaners🤷."

@Thenjiwenkala7 added:

"Most schools run on empty. Some principals even use their own money to run the school."

@🏳️‍🌈Brendan🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 praised:

"This is what we all should be doing. Thanks for setting the example."

@lindeliwenkosi207 gushed:

"People going out there and making things happen, who needs a corrupt government when we have guys like you ☺️☺️☺️."

Who is Peterson Sebati

TikToker @petersonsebati started the Retsa Tsela movement after getting fed up with how dirty and broken down his hometown had become. He got a group of volunteers together, and now they go around fixing up public spaces without charging anything. They clean up illegal dumping sites, sort out overgrown grass, paint walls, and basically give parks, schools and taxi ranks a complete makeover.

The whole idea behind Retsa Tsela is to get communities excited about making changes themselves. Peterson wants people to see what's possible and then feel inspired to roll up their sleeves and help fix their own areas, too.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

