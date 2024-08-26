Inno Matijane, media personality and The Way Ngingakhona star, deleted all his Instagram pictures, signalling a fresh start

Despite facing criticism for announcing his commitment to God, Matijane clarified that he remains attracted to men but is prioritising his faith

Matijane urged his followers not to use his journey against the LGBTQ+ community

Inno Matijane is turning over a new leaf and does not want anything to do with his past life. The media personality recently deleted all the pictures from his Instagram timeline.

Inno Matijane continues with his journey

The Way Ngingakhona star Inno Matijane is proud of his new journey. The star, who faced massive criticism when he announced that he was now following God, has wiped his Instagram page clean.

Inno Matijane's change shocked his fans and followers. The socialite had previously announced that he was transitioning to becoming a woman. The reality TV star's fans and followers have bombarded his social media pages with questions about his stance on the LGBTQ+ community and his sexuality.

Inno Matijane explained that he is still attracted to men and urged fans to stop using his revelation against the LGBTQ+ community. He said:

"If there’s one thing I can ask you guys, please don’t use my revelation against the LGBTQ+ community. Again, I said ‘I am still attracted to guys’, but I am choosing God before everything and my desires."

Inno Matijane deletes old social media posts

The media personality signalled a new start by deleting the old posts showing his old life. Matijane only left a few posts on his page.

Inno Matijane on why he chose to go public with his transitioning journey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that after sharing that he has been on a transitioning journey, reality TV star and DJ Innocent Matijane has been making headlines lately. Inno went through gender dysphoria for two years, waiting for the right time to start his transition journey.

Inno Matijane has been open about her transitioning journey on social media. The popular media personality received heartwarming feedback from his fans when he shared that he started her hormone replacement therapy on February 4 after being hesitant for a while.

