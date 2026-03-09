A content plans to challenge himself by running from Johannesburg, Gauteng, to Cape Town, Western Cape

His challenge is inspired by a Japanese concept that pushing people outside their comfort zones

Online reactions varied from admiration to doubt regarding the man's ambitious running plans

Content creator Paki Lawu shared with his followers that he plans to run from Johannesburg to Cape Town in December 2026. Internet users responded with doubt and intrigue.

Paki shared the news on his TikTok account on 5 March 2026, stating that he had conceived the idea after scrolling on the social media platform and stumbling upon the Japanese concept called 'misogi.' The concept sees an individual taking on challenges that push them far beyond their comfort zones.

The young man told online viewers:

"I was thinking to myself, 'What do I enjoy that can simultaneously challenge me?' That's how I got to running."

With the distance between the two major South African cities being roughly 1 400km, Paki would be running at least 47km a day to reach his goal.

"If I average 7min per kilometre, I'll be running for roughly five to six hours every day. So I plan on running, sleeping, and booking an Airbnb every day for 30 days."

He concluded in the clip:

"This isn't just about running; it's about growth; it's about challenging myself."

Watch the TikTok video posted below:

Man's misogi challenge stuns South Africans

Members of the online community were stunned to hear Paki's plans. Some people questioned the runner's decision, while others applauded him.

@divin_mboma0 wrote in the comments:

"I’d love to join you, brother."

@mooo.nakaa said to Paki:

"If you do this, wow. I respect you 100."

@bongamh asked under the post:

"Are you sure, bro?"

A stunned @xrayk1 remarked:

"Dude, is this bizarre."

An enthusiastic @mxo1isi added:

"Where do I sign up?"

