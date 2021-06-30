- British singer-songwriter James Blake has seen the pain his South African fans are feeling after the announcement of the level 4 lockdown and he is ready to soothe their sorrows

- James hopped onto social media to offer a free performance to his Mzansi fans as his way of helping them through this tough time

- Fans could not believe the kindness that James is giving, and flooded the comment section, thanking him for giving them something to look forward to

British singer-songwriter James Blake has come through for the people of Mzansi. Hearing our cries after being put back into level four, James will be using his musical magic to soothe our souls.

Taking to social media, James announced that he will be doing a live performance for his fans in South Africa as his way of helping us through the next two weeks of lockdown.

British singer-songwriter James Blake has been doing the most for his South African fans, and the gifts just keep on giving. Image: @jamesblake.

Source: Instagram

It’s kind gestures like these that make us, the people of SA, know that our voices are being heard.

In his post, James wrote:

“IG Live Wednesday (tomorrow) 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST. Special to my fans in South Africa currently in another lockdown. I see you!! X”

Grateful fans react to James’ incredibly kind gesture

Fans were taken aback by James’ post. While many feel like no one cares, especially our government, James has come through with the good-good, giving us all a reason to look forward to the curfew.

@misaNarrates wrote:

“And just like that, there was a little more joy in the world! I’m going to need someone to get @Thobby07 some flowers. yeyi nina nonke! ndithi flowers, bloms, bells, someeeething!!!”

@Thobby07 then replied:

“I'm just happy to see how many people also needed this. We're going to cry together.”

@reezustweets is super amped for the performance and commented:

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH CAN’T WAIT FOR TOMORROW.”

@gxsiame_ can't wait for the performance:

“We're about to eat good again.”

Ed Sheeran performed live on TikTok

Ed Sheeran was set to perform at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show, Briefly News reported. It was a live stream concert - the new normal, you know!

Taking to TikTok, Ed had help from sporting icon David Beckham in announcing the exciting news. The concert went live on 25 June 2021, and fans all over the world were buzzing.

Ed was very excited when making the announcement, he said:

"Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.

“Playing @tiktok ’s UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE show, filmed this with goldenballs himself @davidbeckham, tune in from 9pm BST 25th June x #EdTikTokLIVE.”

The concert went down with a bang and fans praised Ed for his amazing performance and generosity.

