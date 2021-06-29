“Well Done”: Mzansi Praises Proud Teacher Who Guides 7 Year Old Pupils to Write

A young South African teacher is receiving all the praise on social media for his passion when it comes to teaching young kids

The social media account holder says his pupils are only seven but they are doing well and have even surprised themselves

He is still very young but already making a massive contribution to the community by teaching children how to read and write. @OdeDanilo says he teaches young kids but is amazed at the rate and quality of their abilities. He took to Twitter to share photos of the little ones busy with their writing exercises.

He posted that the seven-year-olds are doing well as they are only in the second term of the academic year, which suggests they are exceptionally dedicated.

Social media users are praising a young teacher who has made a real contribution to the lives of the children. Image: @OdeDanilo/Twitter

The post reads:

“My learners can write and it’s only second term, did I mention they only 7 years old.”

@AngelinnaKay said:

"My nephew is in Grade 1, he can't even spell. I want to fight his teacher after seeing this.”

@Rocason1 said:

"Stay with the young angels bro, not these adolescent advocates from Gr 9 upwards.”

@Kgabomaila said:

"I went to my son's school 3 weeks ago to ask them what should be the outcome of this massive homework they give us & why kids are watching Disney movies in class whilst they have so much work at home. My son was sharper in Grade R. I bought books, educational material to help him.”

@Missmoeketsi said:

"That's amazing, keep up the good work.”

@Nwabi0913 said:

"That handwriting is better than mine.”

@ZazaBuccaneer said:

"You are doing a great job my love.”

@Temalange said:

You were born for this. The passion you have is amazing.”

@Miss_Tees1 said:

"You are training world-class leaders and citizens.”

