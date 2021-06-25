Ed Sheeran Excited to Perform in TikTok’s Lit Online Concert

- Ed Sheeran will be performing in the awesome live stream TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show and he is so excited about it

-Using sporting icon David Beckham to help him make the announcement, Ed expressed his excitement to perform and entertain his fans

- The TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show goes live today, 25 June 2021, and there will be a repeat for those who missed it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show. This will be a live stream concert - the new normal, you know!

Taking to TikTok, Ed had help from sporting icon David Beckham in announcing the exciting news. The concert goes live today, 25 June 2021, and fans all over the world are buzzing.

Ed Sheeran announced today with help from sporting icon David Beckham that he will be performing in TikTok's UEFA EURO 2020 Show. Image: @edsheeran

Source: Instagram

Ed excitedly announces his TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show performance

Ed was very excited when making the announcement, he said:

“Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”

“Playing @tiktok ’s UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE show, filmed this with goldenballs himself @davidbeckham, tune in from 9pm BST 25th June x #EdTikTokLIVE.”

TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show details and times

The concert will be live-streamed from Ipswich at 9pm BST (10pm SA time) on Frida, 25 June and will be free to view on TikTok. The show will be available to view again on 26 June and 9 July for global audiences that missed the first performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ed Sheeran donates a whopping sum to wife’s former high school

Briefly News previously reported that Ed Sheeran, international singing sensation and new dad, has donated R4.2 million to his old high school.

The Daily Mail reported that Sheeran had donated the amount, which is £200 000 in pounds, for the school to use to improve equipment in the arts, music and science departments. Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn, whom he met at school.

The two attended high school and reconnected later in life with Sheeran maintaining he always had a crush on his future bride.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za