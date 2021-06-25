Mantsoe Pout Announces Long Awaited Return to Radio and Fans Are Buzzing

- Mantsoe Pout has her fans feeling all kinds of excited after announcing her return to radio after four long months

- Taking to social media, Mantsoe made it known that she will be back with the #StarLunchWithMantsoePout show on 91.1

- Fans flooded the comment section, congratulating Mantsoe on this lit opportunity and letting her know that they will be tuning in

Mzansi radio personality Mantsoe Pout is making a comeback and the people of South Africa are buzzing. Sis has been off the radio and just announced her return. Taking to social media with the best news, Mantsoe let her people know that they will be hearing her on the radio once again.

It has been four months since Mantsoe has been on air. Mantsoe will be hosting the #StarLunchWithMantsoePout on 91.1.

Mantsoe Pout is making her return to radio and fans cannot wait to hear her new show. Image: @mantsoepout.

Mantsoe announces her return to radio, takes over lunchtime show on 91.1

Fans let Mantsoe know how excited they are for her return

“Congratulations Miss Pout, Cannot wait to hear your beautiful voice back on the airwaves will definitely be tuned in.”

“We beeeen waiting for the announcement!!!! Yaaay Mantsoe! All of the best!!! We can’t wait!”

“Yassssssss!!!!! Welcome back pout! Now we just need DJ Fresh and all my fave people will be back on the Radio!! Nothing better than Greg and Lucky back as a duo too!!!”

“Nobody deserves this big break more than you Aunty Mantz, congratulations on your new show.”

Skhumba bags a gig on radio and the people of Mzansi are over the moon

Briefly News previously reported that Skhumba has come far from being a stand-up comedian trying to make it in a difficult industry. He has slowly climbed the ranks and it seems the hard work has paid off.

The media personality bagged a full time hosting slot alongside Thomas Msengana on KayaFM. Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela made the announcement on Wednesday, 14 April. He said:

“RADIO: Thomas Msengana returns to Kaya FM. Thomas is back at the station to host the new breakfast show... with Skhumba as co-host. ‘Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning’ will be on air Mondays to Fridays from 06:00 to 09:00. The new show starts May 3rd.”

