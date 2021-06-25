Bonang Matheba Discloses She’s Baed Up and Not About to Share Him

- Bonang Matheba has finally found the man of her dreams and she's not about to share him with anyone, especially on social media

- Sharing a juicy status update on Twitter, Bonang made it known that she is loved-up and that her man has finally arrived

- One fan asked Bonang if she would be telling them just who this guy is and Bonang made it known that fans can only hope

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Bonang Matheba took to social media with a post that has people believing she is baed-up. Bonang is one Queen who likes to keep her love life on the DL.

Taking to social media, Bonang suggested that her prince charming has officially ridden in on his stallion and swept her off of her Luis Vuittons.

It's the heart-faced emoji for us.

Bonang Matheba is floating on Cloud 9 as her Mr Right finally made an appearance in her life. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Bonang post alluring status suggesting she’s got a man

“...he finally found me!!”

One fan asks if Queen B will make her mystery man known

A fan took the initiative to ask the question we all wanted an answer to, will Bonang tell us who this man is? Unfortunately, and as expected, Bonang is keeping her man to herself.

“Are you gonna post him?”

“Probably not.”

Bonang wears boujee dress worth R48k: #Balling

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba is never one to talk a lot about her wealth but she will definitely flaunt it. The South African-born celebrity, who recently moved to the States, showed off a gorgeous dress reportedly worth a massive R48 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The Botte Gaveneta creation is straight off the runway and looked incredible on our girl. Making sure to accessorise in style, B completed the look with a gorgeous handbag worth over R17 000 and some strappy heels that are reportedly over R12 000.

Bonang and 2 other Mzansi celebs take legal action against trolls

It was also reported that many local celebs, including Bonang Matheba, are taking the legal route these days in an effort to stop their haters from spreading malicious rumours about them on social media. A lot of social media users spread fake news about SA celebs for clout and likes on different social media platforms.

Mzansi entertainers are tired of the trend and are fighting back against the ruthless trolls, some of whom are also in the entertainment space, by taking them to court these days. The move by the SA celebs has seen many haters apologising and even deleting their malicious posts.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za