Woman Interrupts Hubby's Secret Lobola Meeting, Videos Spark Massive Reactions

Videos of a man accused of trying to marry another woman have found their way to the internet and have left Mzansi amazed

The two videos were shared by the controversial @AdvoBarryRoux and are really attracting massive reactions from followers

Looking at the clips, a woman makes her entry into the house to find out there are lobola negotiations currently going on

A video of a wife arriving at her home only to find out there is a lobola negotiation going on has found its way to the internet. Posted by @AdvoBarryRoux, an angry woman is heard in the background questioning what the meeting is all about.

The woman first introduces herself as the rightful wife and ask who is the woman getting ready to tie the knot without her knowledge. It is clearly obvious there is a meeting or negotiation taking place.

The video clip shows the people in the house failing to provide the answers. A certain Ntate Molefe tried to calm the woman down but the fact that she is not providing the answers is what irks the woman, whose name might be Matshwane as she says.

In another video clip, the uninvited men are seen walking out of the house but the woman doesn’t stop yelling at them, she says they are witches and they start to praise God.

The post reads:

@Druza_Drew said:

“Sounds like Rustenburg Tswanas.”

@Guccigrey46 said:

“Was the video necessary kodwa.”

@Ntabs said:

“Hayi ku blind full stop.”

@MandlaNkune said:

“Is this prophet Mafa??.”

@CarolChauke2 said:

“Shem mara she didn't deserve that.”

@Leezo_Buya said:

“Wuuuuuu.”

