“Which 1 Is Which?”: Mzansi Seriously Stunned by 2 Men Who Look Like Twins

Many South Africans have taken to social media to discuss photos of two brothers who they believe are a gorgeous set of twins, but they are apparently not

@Melikhaya dropped a few pictures on Twitter as they celebrate a happy birthday while many argue that they are twins because nothing seems to separate them

The account holder says he was born in 1977 and his buddy is a year older than him; the post has really amazed Mzansi

South Africans are stunned as they analyse the images of two identical guys who are celebrating their birthdays; many are convinced they are twins but they are not.

One social media user, @Melikhaya, took to Twitter to share the pictures and has clarified their dates of birth, but it seems that's not enough. Some of his followers believe the two handsome brothers are twins.

The post was uploaded on Wednesday morning and had attracted more than 2 000 likes at the time Briefly News compiled this story.

The post reads:

@Gifted_Snr said:

“Yes, I know twins who were born in 1989 and 1990.”

@Mashoto said:

“Are you not twins?”

@JoyblackZA said:

“Bhuti which one are you makunje?”

@Daddy-Ka_Aaryah said:

“Ningamawele nibadala kanje.”

@Noniey said:

“Happiest of birthdays to the nation’s twins. Have a blessed one.”

@Emily_TeffoMe said:

“That guy standing next to you looks like you hey, you might swear that he is your twin.”

@EzamaCirha said:

“Happy birthday to you guys. Nikhule ningakhokhobi.”

