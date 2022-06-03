The Office of the Presidency has issued a statement in the relation to the allegations levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaposa claims to open to investigation with nothing to hide but not everyone believes the President

The people of Mzansi are divided over the matter with many feeling strongly about the accusations made

President Cyril Ramaphosa could soon face criminal charges after former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him. However, the Office of the Presidency has issued a statement in the relation to the allegations levelled against President, showing his cooperation and willingness to be investigated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s denial of criminal conduct and dismissal of claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser has been met with mixed reactions online. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fraser has accused the sitting president of money laundering, theft, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. Some Mzansi citizens feel that the statement might be an attempt to pull the wool over people’s eyes and that the President could well be guilty.

In a series of tweets, the Presidency confirmed that a robbery did take place on the Ramaphosa's property in Limpopo as Fraser stated, however, he was at African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time.

The Presidency added that the matter was reported to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation.

Ramaphosa added that he is willing to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigations into the matter continue. The Presidency also highlighted that Ramphosa is committed to fighting against crime and corruption in the country.

The people of Mzanis shared their opinions on the matter

The accusations against the President have divided the people of Mzansi. Some feel they are total bogus claims while others cannot wait for Ramaposa’s day in court.

Take a look at some of the things which have been said:

@RealityStriker said:

“So Arthur Fraser knew the President’s farm had been robbed but didn’t report that crime?”

@JackD157 said:

“People assume the worst just because @CyrilRamaphosa didn't report a robbery from 2yrs ago. Just STOP it! You know very well it takes a while to appoint a Task Team to start stakeholder engagement that will advise the committee to take immediate action and dial 10111...”

@moe_suttle said:

“Do you know how rich you have to be to be robbed off $4 million and be soo unfazed about the robbery, you decide to bribe the culprits to keep it to themselves? Cyril Ramaphosa is unhinged.”

@Abram237914521 said:

@PhethuQ86 said:

