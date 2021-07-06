Interpol Issues Red Notice to Fasttrack Apprehension of Gupta Brothers

Based on reports by National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate, a Red Notice for the Guptas has been issued and implemented by Interpol

The suspects, eight in total, are wanted in relation to money laundering amounting to roughly R25 million

Interpol reported that a Red Notice is a plea to law enforcement globally to find and provisionally apprehend an individual pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

A Red Notice however does not act as an international arrest warrant and Interpol cannot instruct law enforcement authorities in any country to apprehend an individual who is the subject of a Red Notice.

Interpol has issued a Red Notice for the Gupta brothers however this is not exactly an international arrest warrant.

Source: Getty Images

The eight suspects are wanted in relation with the R25 million fraud and money laundering case linked to the Estina dairy project. The criminal case related to the project has been delayed on account of the impracticality of the suspects presenting in court whilst the current Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown restrictions are implemented.

The Investigating Directorate stated that the Bloemfontein Regional Court has rescheduled the issue to 6 September in front of the Free State High Court.

Following reports by Mail & Guardian, information regarding the Red Notices related to the Guptas and their associates, while they are currently believed to be residing in India and the United Arab Emirates, arrives under a week prior to a recently ratified extradition treaty between South Africa and the UAE is implemented on 10 July.

According to News24 reporting on a statement issued on Monday, Advocate Hermione Cronje confirmed actions to return the Guptas had intensified.

The Guptas and Interpol: A challenging relationship and South Africans have been there every step of the way

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Gupta brothers were put on the red list by Interpol and the South African social media community responded.

According to the Investigating Directorate, the efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to South Africa to face a number of charges have intensified, with Interpol issuing red notices for their arrest.

South Africans shared various responses to the news

@Gareth Dart said:

“We couldn't even bring these guys before a South African court. The money is long gone..”

@Robby Pillay said:

“All those billions stolen shows in their chins.”

@Ndlunkulu Pameller said:

“I don't think they still look like that. They back in South Africa laba looking like a white man in different names.”

