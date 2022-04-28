Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has once again been ridiculed on social media

The outspoken controversial figure threw shade at President Cyril Ramaphosa and said he will be "disbanded"

Social media users did not hold back and quickly called her out for her statement and her choice of words

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has landed herself in hot water and is receiving backlash for her latest comment on social media.

She took to Twitter to throw shade at President Cyril Ramaphosa. Duduzile previously also shared choice words about the President. The former first daughter is known for her controversial comments and political views.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla predicts that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be disbanded. Image: Phill Magakoe & Maja Hitij/Getty

Source: Getty Images

“Ramaphosa will be disbanded in July. I can't wait,” she tweeted.

Her comment on Twitter follows the announcement that the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League would be disbanded. She has been outspoken on her stance on the former ANCWL President and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini who was found guilty of perjury. According to DispatchLIVE, Zuma-Sambudla previously compared Dlamini to late ANC-stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Earlier she shared an unflattering picture of Ramaphosa along with the caption:

“ANC branches are currently discussing a possibility of turning the upcoming Policy conference into an elective Congress. Ramaphosa's people know about this and they are trying very hard to collapse provinces and make sure they don't elect leadership.”

Social media users did not hold back and called her out for her statement.

Mzansi roasts the former President's daughter

@MaadieMr said:

“We learn every day, apparently, a person can be disbanded.”

@Mbuyi161 posted:

“Such thoughts will give you stroke and brain cancer, it’s not good for your health.”

@OutOfAfrica16 wrote:

“July 2026 and Zuma will still be fighting to stay out of court.”

@Beybuza1 added:

"Point of correction."

Duduzile Zuma throws shade at Mandela, South Africans react and roast Jacob Zuma in response

Briefly News previously reported Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has once again posted controversial remarks on social media.

She took to Twitter this morning to share a picture of freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu with a caption saying that she wishes Chris Hani was elected as president rather than the father of the nation, Nelson Mandela.

“We have not forgotten!!! I sometimes wish that it was CDE Chris Hani who became president and not Mandela. And Mama Winnie as a deputy president... We would have had our land back by now!”

