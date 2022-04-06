The daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is being dragged on social media

She took to Twitter to share choice words about her preference of president over Nelson Mandela and SA was not here for it

South Africans took to social media to ridicule Duduzile and her father, with many asking what he did in his time as president

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has once again posted controversial remarks on social media.

She took to Twitter this morning to share a picture of freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu with a caption saying that she wishes Chris Hani was elected as president rather than the father of the nation, Nelson Mandela.

South Africans are dragging Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for her recent post on social media. Image: Jon Hrusa/Getty

Source: Getty Images

She posted on Twitter:

“We have not forgotten!!! I sometimes wish that it was CDE Chris Hani who became president and not Mandela. And Mama Winnie as a deputy president... We would have had our land back by now!”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users were not having any of it and quickly jumped on board to criticise her remarks and roasted her father instead.

Here’s what South Africans had to say

@Mikzozo2 commented:

“But your father was president, what did he do except steal from us.”

@XSayiti posted:

“Your father had a chance to turn things around.”

@gwele_zola said:

"Chris as President, not Mandela and Winnie as Deputy President" which would have meant her father wouldn't have been anywhere near such a position as Chris was pissed off with his behaviour as we have witnessed ever since. She tweets on her iPhone with well-fed fingertips of theft.”

@avelampatane wrote:

“She is like saying Winnie should have never married Mandela, that how evil she can be.”

@MdalikaMali shared:

“In fact Mam' Winnie couldn't be a deputy and by extension president, because those who didn't want her including your old man were creating a space for JZ to be a DP.”

@panickmoepi stated:

“And this country would have been worse than what your father put us through. You only seem to go with the road less travelled, wrong options, violence, corruption and destruction. An apple never falls far from the tree.”

@Shazul40 added:

“She is bitter that the money is not flowing in as it used to.”

@luckymlondzo replied:

“Leave Hani a little bit, your father was a president what did he do with the land, let's start there and go back.”

@TonySto74753556 Tweeted:

“Hatred begets hatred. And, by so doing, it makes you are no better than the minority of Boers from the past who were responsible for apartheid.”

@hophmok commented:

“Politics are not inherent rather you must study, be active and understand what it’s all about, but I hear what you are saying.”

@thandululo shared:

“What about your father? we gave him 9 years, did we get the land back?”

Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile takes a swipe at Cyril Ramaphosa, Mzansi reacts

Briefly News also reported former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was dragged on social media after taking a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is not the first time that the former first daughter had shared controversial remarks on social media.

She took to Twitter to share a picture of Ramaphosa along with the caption:

“If I don’t care about black people, was a person.”

The post gained over 2 000 likes on Twitter; however, many Saffas were quick to call her out.

Source: Briefly News