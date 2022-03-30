Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared her distain for President Cyril Ramaphosa

She took to Twitter to share choice words and a picture of the president of South Africa saying Ramphosa does not care

South Africans were not having it and quickly clapped back at the former president's daughter and called her out

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was dragged on social media after taking a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is not the first time that the former first daughter shared controversial remarks on social media.

Duduzile Zuma took to social media to share choice words about President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Foto24 & Waldo Swiegers/Getty

She took to Twitter to share a picture of Ramaphosa along with the caption:

“If I don’t care about black people, was a person.”

The post gained over 2000 likes on Twitter however many Saffas were quick to call her out.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say:

@Makheshakheshy commented:

“Even your father didn't care.”

@rikhotsomoses shared:

“Ramaphosa is ten times the man your thieving father will ever be. Make peace with it.”

@ZiyaMadlakes posted:

“Like the previous president of SA who cared about Guptas.”

@view_different said:

“You are so yesterday Duduzile Zuma! The entire Zumas are actually boring as it is right now! We are busy with issues of National Importance like #nhlanhla_lux right now! Go and help your brother Duduzane with cleaning your father’s mess in the streets of KZN!”

@MJletsapa commented:

“CR is not a sell out like others.”

Duduzile Zuma leaves Mzansi scratching their heads with post about Julius Malema being her leader

Briefly News also reported, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla left South African online users quite perplexed with a statement she made in response to a tweet about EFF leader Julius Malema.

The original tweet was shared by the former deputy president of the African National Congress Youth League, Andile Lungisa, who posted a photo of himself shaking Malema’s hand. It was captioned:

“Happy birthday, my brother, my comrade, you remain a revolutionary for future generations will forever salute and call your name Julias [sic] Malema, not different from Biko, Sobukwe, Tambo, Sankara. We are in court today to support our President of Economic Freedom in our lifetime.”

Duduzile then responded to the post saying:

“Beautiful To See My Leader.”

Saffas found her statement rather confusing as Malema has previously been vocal about not being close to her father, Jacob Zuma, and even called for his imprisonment last year. Although he was a fierce supporter of Zuma while he was ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president, after Malema left the ANCYL and formed the EFF, his tune changed.

