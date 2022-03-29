A total stunner showed off her dance moves on social media and had some people's heart rates spiking

Social media user @minashythearcher2 recorded herself grooving to Cassper Nyovest’s lit track titled Asbonge

Seeing the stunner's dance moves, many flocked to the comment section after wiping the drool from their faces

There is nothing quite like seeing a hawt lady groove, is there? A gorgeous Mzansi woman showed off her moves on social media, leaving many thirsty men drooling.

Cassper Nyovest’s lit track titled Asbonge is enough to get anyone moving, however, not everyone can move as this lady can.

Social media user @minashythearcher2 took to her TikTok account with a clip of her dancing to Asbonge and best believe the good sis can dance!

Mzansi peeps left in puddles after watching the spicey clip

Peeps could not deal with the level of sauce this sis was serving. Not only is she a total fame, but she can also bust a move too!

The comment section was quickly flooded with thirsty men who wanted to sip on this babes’ sauce, LOL. Yoh, some people jump right in, neh.

Take a look at some of the juicy comments:

@SEXY COP said:

“awww madoda.”

@Mat Maripane said:

“Haaa wena ”

@MoGadgets01 said:

“It’s the smile for me woman you’re beautiful.”

@KatlegoKD said:

“I’m always watching your vids I feel like we’re dating ❤️”

