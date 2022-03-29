A video of a young woman setting the dance floor on fire has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, Mahle Hlehle can be seen having the time of her life as she demonstrates some killer moves while holding her drink

Several Saffas were left impressed by the entertaining TikTok post and left the groovist positive comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young lady won over the hearts and admiration of several Mzansi peeps after sharing a video of herself killing it on the dance floor.

A video of a woman dancing at groove while holding her drink set the timelines on fire. Image: @mahle_sasa/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was shared on TikTok by Mahle Hlehle (@mahle_sasa) and sees her rocking a cute white top and a denim skirt as she demonstrates some killer moves while holding her drink during a fun night out at groove.

She captioned the post:

“This is the energy I always have when I’m dancing. Hayi no no no no.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mahle’s over 28K followers were left quite impressed by her skills and the fact that she did not spill a drop of her drink. Check out some of their positive comments:

Moleboheng tefu commented:

“Make this a challenge. do it again please.”

nonhlavico said:

“Wazihlonipha kamnandi darling.”

Fischer wrote:

“Kodwa abo left si jaiva b'hlungu shame.”

Thobilemazibuko shared:

“Mina kanti ngihlulwa yini ukwenza kanje? Ey bandla.”

Mdu responded:

“Manje uhlale ukhathele mos wena.”

Naas replied:

“I don’t know why but I love the fact that she’s wearing a tight inside.”

Debra Louw commented:

“Yass. Can we talk about the fact that South Africans don't spill a drink, look at all her energy & not even a drop.”

Ridge Mphaphuli reacted:

“Damn she’s killing it.”

Vibrant woman with "black soul" shows white friends how to dance in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a woman born with African rhythm and a “black soul”, as she puts it, took to social media to show off her vibey moves in a video that has won over the praise of many entertained Saffas.

In the clip shared on TikTok, @auntieblessy is seen lip-synching dance instructions over a funny voice-over. The flexible young woman moves along to the instructions and demonstrates how to move and dance to an African beat.

She captioned the post:

“When your black soul gotta teach your white friends how to dance to afro vibezzz.”

Source: Briefly News