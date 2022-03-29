Peeps Impressed by Video of Talented Woman Dancing at Groove Without Spilling Her Drink
- A video of a young woman setting the dance floor on fire has been doing the rounds on the social media streets
- In the clip, Mahle Hlehle can be seen having the time of her life as she demonstrates some killer moves while holding her drink
- Several Saffas were left impressed by the entertaining TikTok post and left the groovist positive comments
A young lady won over the hearts and admiration of several Mzansi peeps after sharing a video of herself killing it on the dance floor.
The clip was shared on TikTok by Mahle Hlehle (@mahle_sasa) and sees her rocking a cute white top and a denim skirt as she demonstrates some killer moves while holding her drink during a fun night out at groove.
She captioned the post:
“This is the energy I always have when I’m dancing. Hayi no no no no.”
Mahle’s over 28K followers were left quite impressed by her skills and the fact that she did not spill a drop of her drink. Check out some of their positive comments:
Moleboheng tefu commented:
“Make this a challenge. do it again please.”
nonhlavico said:
“Wazihlonipha kamnandi darling.”
Fischer wrote:
“Kodwa abo left si jaiva b'hlungu shame.”
Thobilemazibuko shared:
“Mina kanti ngihlulwa yini ukwenza kanje? Ey bandla.”
Mdu responded:
“Manje uhlale ukhathele mos wena.”
Naas replied:
“I don’t know why but I love the fact that she’s wearing a tight inside.”
Debra Louw commented:
“Yass. Can we talk about the fact that South Africans don't spill a drink, look at all her energy & not even a drop.”
Ridge Mphaphuli reacted:
“Damn she’s killing it.”
