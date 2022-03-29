A lady got up at a formal lunch when her jam started playing and she unapologetically busted some hawt moves

Major League Djz shared the clip to their social media page as it was one of their tracks, showing off the lady’s impressive skills

Peeps were blown away by how she managed to groove like that while balancing a champagne glass in her mouth so elegantly

A confident woman decided to get her groove on during a formal lunch and she had everyone stopping and starting, and for all the right reasons.

A woman turned heads at a lunch when she busted some impressive moves with a champagne glass balancing in her mouth. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While it is impressive enough to groove the way this woman did, doing it while perfectly balancing a champagne glass in your mouth, is something else.

The clip has been doing its rounds on social media and people a living for this lady’s vibe. This level of confidence is what we all aspire to possess, is it not?

Mzansi duo Major League Djz shared the litty clip to their Facebook page, reminding peeps to get their groove on!

The people of Mzansi bow in the greatness of this grooving goddess

There is no denying that this woman has mad skills. Peeps were hella impressed after watching the clip and took to the comment section to hype a sister up!

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

Vusi Mavusana said:

“Love this woman mara”

Lerato Lekgare said:

“I will watch this every time I see it ”

Ch A Ya said:

“Yho, her moves.❤️❤️❤️”

Dipolelo Mohlophegi said:

“Our Karen The girl from the getto ❤”

Source: Briefly News