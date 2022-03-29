A sweet clip of a boyfriend teaching his “white girlfriend” how to dance has gone viral on social media

Joint TikTok account @mollyandjordy shared the cute clip of the couple dancing, showing how Molly can move

The people of social media were loving the couple's vibes and showered the beautiful lady with praise

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Who said white people can’t dance? A man of colour decide to show the world that white peeps can move, you just gotta show them how.

Joint TikTok account @mollyandjordy have peeps living for their couple vibes and lit dance moves. Image: TikTok / @mollyandjordy

Source: UGC

Taking to TikTok with the cutest clip, social media users @mollyandjordy, a combined account, shared a clip of how Jordy taught Molly how to groove.

Putting on a good beat and having faith in his lady, the dedicated bae loosened his woman up and showed her how to get in tune with the music. We have to give it to her, the good sis can manipulate those hips.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users live for the content and shower Miss Molly with endless praise

Yes! This is the kind of content peeps want to see. Seeing two races come together flawlessly and out of nothing but love, is everything.

Peeps flooded the comment section with sweet messages, congratulating Jordy on taking the time to teach Molly, but they were also wowed by the stunner's ability to groove!

Take a look at some of the lit comments:

@user3880844427765 said:

“She understood the assignment ”

@Jay Hover said:

“There u go … tell her I said welcome to the family ”

@harryc241083 said:

“I think you’ve done well mate ”

@emiliakozlowska1985 said:

“Girllll you smashed it ”

@Wayne Gallant said:

“The student became the master.”

Hilarious video shows lady being taught to drive by boyfriend

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman shared a hilarious video of her boyfriend teaching her to how to drive. The footage her panicking while he quietly calmed her down. Social media users were amused by her reactions and impressed by the boyfriend's patience.

Twitter user ItsZeebih shared the footage on her social media account. It went viral with over 2000 likes. Many were amused by her dramatic reactions on the road.

Twitter user Keamo said:

"You’re so dramatic, you remind me of myself"

While MjaliNwabisa said:

"Aaaw he's so calm and that helps out a lot. .hahaha you're so adorable man"

Ma_hlongwa09 said:

"At least you have such a calm partner, so you’ll get there eventually. BUT you do need to calm down sis"

Source: Briefly News