A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police detective inside an Eastern Cape police station

The officer allegedly lured the girl to the station under false pretences, stating he wanted to discuss a case the girl opened against her boyfriend

The victim stabbed the officer during the alleged assault and managed to escape to the charge office to report the incident

A 17-year-old Eastern Cape girl stabbed a police detective after the man allegedly raped her inside a police station. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE – A teenage girl from a small seaside village outside East London reportedly stabbed a police officer who allegedly raped her in his office at the police station.

The assault took place last Monday, 8 August, at the Kei Mouth police station on the evening before Women’s Day.

News24 reported that the police officer went to the young girl's house to fetch her to discuss a case she had opened against her boyfriend.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) released a statement detailing the assault on the 17-year-old girl. The police officer told the victim he wanted to enter a relationship with her while driving to the police station. The girl rejected his advances.

Undeterred by the victim’s rejection, the officer allegedly started kissing her when they entered his office.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Lange said that the girl fought to escape her assailant. While the assault happened, the victim resisted and bit the officer on the shoulder. She managed to pick up a bottle and repeatedly hit the suspect on the head. She used the broken glass to stab the rapist in the shoulder.

Langa said:

"It is said the victim took the suspect's cell phone and threw it against the wall, and as she was emotional, she further stomped on the suspect's phone."

The assailant was distracted by the broken phone, and the victim took the opportunity to escape the room and run to the charge office to report the incident. A case of rape was immediately opened.

Langa said the police officer is not in custody but is expected to be arrested soon. The Ipid investigating officer is scheduled to meet with the National Prosecuting Authority officer to discuss the case soon.

Ipid investigators have met with the teenage victim and arranged for her to receive counselling.

17-Year-old girl raped by doctor in Kimberly

In an eerily similar case, a 17-year-old girl from Kimberly was allegedly raped by a doctor during a consultation on Monday, 15 August.

The doctor allegedly assaulted the girl while her father was in the waiting room. After the assault, the doctor allegedly told the young girl not to tell anybody what happened.

The suspect briefly appeared in court, where his case was postponed to the following week.

The victim’s family has called for just for their daughter, saying they want justice so this doesn’t happen to another child.

South Africans react to the scourge of rape in South Africa

South Africans are enraged by the rape incidents and some have applauded the Eastern Cape teenager for defending herself.

kennedySkyl said:

“We never cease to hit lower lows every single day, it’s unbelievable.”

@jessyjames205 commented:

"She could have finished the job!"

@kunene_pamela tweeted:

“Let's just close this country, tjoooooooo.”

@MarkSyson2 asked:

“ 'Expected to be arrested soon,' why wasn't he arrested straight away?”

