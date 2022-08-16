A video of a Fish Hoek man being assaulted by two police officers is making the rounds on social media

The man in the video, Joel Gaffley, allegedly approached police officers for help filing a missing person report for his girlfriend

It's unclear what sparked the assault, but the police officers can be seen repeatedly beating Gaffley on his leg with a baton

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ipid and SAPS have opened a high-level investigation into the assault of a Fish Hoek resident, Joel Gaffley. Image: Казаков Анатолий Павлович

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened a high-level investigation into an assault on a Fish Hoek man after a video of the assault has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Sunday, 14 August and was captured on video by a witness.

The video shows 28-year-old Joel Gaffley being repeatedly beaten on the leg with a baton by one police officer while the second policeman holds Gaffley to the ground.

In an interview with eNCA, Gaffley spoke out about the incident. The victim says that he approached the two police officers to ask for assistance reporting his girlfriend missing. According to Gaffley the officers seemed uncooperative and laughed at him when he could not remember his girlfriend’s address.

Gaffley lost his temper with the uncooperative officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gaffley said:

"I basically told them you are trying to do as little work as possible and you are *** useless at your job."

Gaffley then attempted to exit the police vehicle when he says the first officer aggressively approached him. Gaffley said he pushed the officer to create space between them, and that is when the assault began.

Gaffley sustained bruises and severe gashes on his leg.

EWN reported that while criminal investigation usually falls under the mandate of police watchdog Ipid, the South African Police Services internal investigation has appointed a senior police official to investigate whether the officers engaged in any police misconduct.

Gaffley has opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against the two officers, and the officers, in turn, laid charges against Galfey.

Gaffley appeared in Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, 16 August and will appear again on 20 September.

South Africans react to the viral assault video

South Africans are fed up with police officers abusing their power, with some people calling for the officers involved to be immediately terminated.

Sugen Govender commented:

"How the F did this guy pose a danger to SAPS? They're always beating vulnerable citizens. The fact of the matter is that most of them are incompetent and will hardly engage dangerous criminals."

Mark Coleman said:

"He was beaten for telling them they are useless but Cele says SHURRRUP so the police believe we must shurrup. The cops should not get warnings but immediate dismissal."

Peter Moema added

"Bad apples in SAPS must be rooted out, just giving our police a bad name, ridiculous."

Fish Hoek police caught on camera beating man with batons, video stirs anger from social media users

Briefly News previously reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing a case of assault after a viral video emerged on social media of two police officers beating a man in Fish Hoek in the Western Cape.

The victim is believed to have sought help from the police after his girlfriend allegedly went missing and was assaulted.

A clip of the brutal assault was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and stirred heated reactions from social media users. The two police officers could be seen hitting the man with batons as he lay on the ground.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News