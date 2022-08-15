The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing a case of assault that occurred in Fish Hoek in the Western Cape

The altercation was captured on video and the police officers could be seen beating the man on the floor with batons

The video clip gained strong reactions from social media users, who were convinced that there was more to the story

WESTERN CAPE - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing a case of assault after a viral video emerged on social media of two police officers beating a man in Fish Hoek in the Western Cape.

IPID are investigating two police officers who were caught on camera assaulting a man in Fish Hoek. Image: Fani Mahuntsi & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The victim is believed to have sought help from the police after his girlfriend allegedly went missing and was assaulted.

A clip of the brutal assault was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and stirred heated reactions from social media users. The two police officers could be seen hitting the man with batons as he lay on the ground.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ipid's Grace Langa said that investigators have picked up a docket from the police station and the investigation is underway.

"Investigators are yet to meet with the victim but plan to do so soon," she said.

South Africans react to the video of the assault:

@JohnDoeyed said:

"In what world can cops hit you like that? You can resist all you like they still cannot beat you like that."

@JDP_53 commented:

"Police officers' conduct should EARN respect. Two large policemen with batons hitting a man on the ground do not deserve respect from anyone, including you."

@sk_gee posted:

"Welcome to the unemployed gang to those men in blue. @IPID_ZA will deal with their career."

