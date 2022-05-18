A Gauteng traffic officer was suspended for police brutality and allegedly shooting a man in the leg

A video of the violent incident emerged on social media and police officers are investigating the details surrounding it

A man can be seen lying on the floor as the officer puts his boot on his head before telling him that he's under arrest

PRETORIA - A Gauteng traffic officer is under fire after a video emerged on social media where he can be seen brutality arresting a man, who he also allegedly shot. The officer has been placed on a precautionary suspension in light of the incident.

A man can be seen laying on the road while the officer drags him across the floor, assaults him and places his boot on his head before telling him that he is under arrest. The details surrounding the video are being investigated by police.

The spokesperson of the Gauteng Traffic Police Sello Maremane said the department is aware of the video and said the officer is on suspension, awaiting the outcome of the case. Maremane urged law enforcement officers to conduct themselves in accordance with the law. IOL reported that the man who captured the video clip, claims that the person lying on the road sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee who shared the video clip on Twitter (that may be offensive to sensitive viewers) said:

“The incident took place on the East Rand recently. The Gauteng Traffic Police shot the victim in the leg and damaged his father’s car.”

South Africans divided

Some social media users have called for the officer to be fired for police brutality while others believe he was simply doing his job:

@EmmjayDblessed said:

“This video is left with so many questions before we start judging the traffic police officer. What led to that point of the traffic officer happened to shoot the victim in the leg? Why should he be suspended if he's acting within the confines law?”

@Rrantsho1 wrote:

“Why must the cop be suspended? He was performing his duty. People of South Africa have too much disrespecting for our country and its laws. The arrested boy parked his car in the middle of the road. When instructed to move it he plays arrogance which is why he received his own.”

@ZizweMabece posted:

“So many changes 1. Attempted murder, 2. pointing firearm at unarmed civilian, 3. assault to cause bodily harm, 4. intimidation, 5. damage to property, 6. police brutality (boots on the victim).”

@qhuevundla commented:

“When they do their job we complain, when they don't do it we complain again. What is it that we want? The cop will never pull out a gun for no reason. We need a full verified story before we are judges.”

@Pr_Khulu added:

“This reminds us of the #GeorgeFloyd case. At least the suspect, in this case, is alive. The officer seems to have anger issues. He must be dealt with according to the law (his brutality & firearm pointing) & a competent court must make a finding that it deems appropriate.”

Homeless Cape Town man allegedly shot in the face by Metro cop, granted bail with investigation to follow

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Luvolwethu Kati, aged 22, is a Metro Police Officer from Cape Town who appeared in court today (11 January) after being accused of killing a homeless man of 38 years by shooting him in the face on 9 January.

Eric Ntabazalila, a spokesperson for the Western Cape NPA, said that Kati's case requires further investigation and has been postponed until 12 April. In the meantime, he has been released on bail.

Carin Rhoode Gelderbloem, a community leader in Rondebosch where the incident took place, said that Kati had arrived on the scene after being informed that the deceased started a fire. Once Kati arrived the homeless man became violent and died in the crossfire from a bullet in his mouth, IOL reports.

