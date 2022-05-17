The community has rallied together to offer an R90 000 reward for information related to the killing of a 29-year-old father

Juandré Kidson was travelling home with his wife, Johanette, and their daughter when they were ambushed by criminals on the N4 highway

The spokesperson for the Police Minister Bheki Cele's said that he is aware that the area is a hotspot for crime

NORTH WEST - A reward of R90 000 is offered for any information related to the criminals who shot and killed a 29-year-old man in front of his wife and one-year-old daughter when he stopped to change a tyre on the N4 on Saturday 7 May.

Juandré Kidson was travelling home with his wife, Johanette, and their daughter when they were ambushed by criminals who placed rocks on the road that caused his tyres to be punctured. Kidson was shot multiple times and his wife who was shot in the shoulder is recovering.

The community rallied to raise funds to help find those responsible for the young father’s death. The criminals also tried to kidnap his niece, however, Johanette fought off the men. Kidson’s brother, Marco described the incident as devastating and said the family is trying to come to terms with the incident.

During an interview with IOL, Marco said initially an R50 000 reward was offered but with the community’s help, it increased to R90 000. Kidson will be laid to rest during the course of the week. The father was shot and killed while begging for mercy from the criminals according to Marco.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told News24 that he is aware of the hotspot area for crime on the N4 and said that if Cele plans to visit the family, they would be notified.

South African heartbroken

Social media users were deeply saddened by the death of the young father and call on the police to arrest the criminals:

Wrap Karabo said:

“Trafficking. After reading such reports I look at my 4-year-old daughter I wonder how sometimes I'll protect her we are living in a society that is no longer friendly to anyone.”

Begum Jaffer wrote:

“#DEATH PENALTY, again another life is taken by thugs trying to steal their baby. Now the law will give him bail and 25 years imprisonment and for good behaviour, they get half sentences. Where can the law bring back a life that's brutally taken?”

Kate Alexandra Lategan posted:

“Rather put that money towards the wife and daughter's future and possibly immigration costs. It's such a terrible and unnecessary tragedy. Wishing the family lots of strength.”

Lindy Wright commented:

“I am starting to think we live in hell. What a savage, horrible, and disgusting thing to do.”

Dolly Naidoo added:

“This is heartbreaking. Hope the perpetrators are arrested soon.”

