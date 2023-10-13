Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Member of Parliament Eugene Mthethwa nearly lost his son's life in a freak accident

It is reported that Mthethwa had to ditch a work commitment after his son cracked his skull after falling off a moving bakkie

Mthethwa confirmed that his son is healing and thanked God for sparing his life

Politician and Kwaito star Eugene Mthethwa nearly lost his son's life after a freak accident. Images: @EugeneMt

Source: Twitter

Eugene Mthethwa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Member of Parliament, nearly lost his son's life after a freak accident.

Eugene Mthethwa's son falls off moving bakkie

The former member and founder of the Kwaito group, Trompies, was in Durban for the first KwaZulu-Natal Creative Industry Dialogue when he was told that his adult son fell off a moving bakkie and cracked his skull, ZiMoja reported.

He then ditched his obligation with the EFF and took the first flight to attend to his son, who had lost his speech.

A source said he survived brain damage after the accident because he was wearing a helmet, and doctors have seen improvement in his condition:

"God is great. He is lucky to be alive because things could have turned dire," a source revealed.

Eugene Mthethwa celebrates his son's life and his birthday

In the same report, the Sweety Lavo hitmaker confirmed the incident with a message of gratitude:

"Anyone who knows me, knows that I don't talk about my personal life in the media, but I can confirm that my son is recovering. I'm grateful to the Almighty God I serve," Eugene said.

He is not just celebrating his son's life but is hosting The Eugene Birthday Bash and a Trompies tribute in Fourways on 27 October. He advertised his event on X, formerly known as Twitter, timeline and said:

"As per the promise, we are at it again, come celebrate with me in a bash-it-up situation."

Check out his post below:

Vusi Nova has car accident after performing at Somizi's party

In more stories on Briefly News, singer Donald sent a video tribute to Vusi Nova after he got into a car accident after coming from Somizi's party.

Snova was performing at SomG's 50th birthday bash and rushed to leave for another gig when he drove into bad luck.

