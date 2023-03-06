Donald shared a video of Vusi Nova singing his heart out at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday party

The talented singer captioned the clip, pleading with God to protect Vusi right after he was in a car accident

According to media reports, the car crash occurred as Vusi was going to another gig after celebrating Somizi's birthday

Donald was awed by Vusi Nova's amazing performance at Somizi Mhlongo's birthday party.

Donald shared a clip of Vusi Nova's performance at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebration, saying he's amazed by his artistry. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @vusinova1

Source: UGC

Somgaga celebrated his special day by hosting a concert-like celebration where his bestie Vusi was among the performers who blessed everyone with music on March 4.

Donald gives Vusi Nova his flowers after his performance at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebration

The I Deserve hitmaker shared a video of Vusi passionately singing his hit song As'phelelanga while fans sang along and jumped around with excitement.

In the caption, the singer couldn't stop praising Vusi Nova, even asking God to protect him. Donald said:

"One of the very few artists I feel truly understands the science of live performance, he leaves it all on stage everytime. I have mad respect for Vusi Nova and I pray God protects him."

Vusi Nova involved in a car accident after performing at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebration

The singer also shared the clip showing his emotional performance at SomG's birthday celebration. Vusi thanked God for saving him after a car accident. News24 reports the horrific car crash happened when Vusi was on his way to a gig in the Vaal after Somizi's 50th birthday celebration at Sun City.

"God spared my life so I can do this a few more times. Thank you you to everyone who came to celebrate with my friend @somizi last night ❤️"

Peeps rushed to the comments to laud Vusi's incredible singing skills and showed support, saying:

@chuma_kahlela said:

"Ah man, I still maintain you're the best vocalist. Vusi I love your music and thank God for your life ❤️"

@magobholi_fashions shared:

"We thank God for your life Vusi. What a timeless talent you have. Thank God that we got to listen to this voice again ❤️"

@zuzeka.msiya replied:

"You are gifted Vusi ❤️ Your voice is unique in a gorgeous way ❤️"

@bongani.ndaba wrote:

"❤️ You're really amazing."

@pheletjo_moepi reacted:

"You are a very talented vocalist Vusi. Thanks to the Almighty God for saving your life."

@tha.nzuza also said:

"The only male voice I can listen to 20 times a day."

@mosaipuleng added:

"Take care. You are not going anywhere before singing at my daughter's wedding."

Kelly Khumalo's dress at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday leaves Mzansi unimpressed: "It's a no from me"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumao's dramatic outfit at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebration had people scratching their heads. The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker wore a dress made out of teddy bears and left Mzansi cracking jokes.

IOL reported that Somizi's star-studded birthday celebration took place on March 4, 2023, despite turning 50 in December. Kelly was one of the artists invited to keep everyone entertained with music, alongside DJ Zinhle and Cassper Nyovest, to name a few.

@MDNnewss shared a video showing Kelly's bizarre dress, which quickly went viral among Mzansi people. The dress was so huge that it hid Kelly's pregnant belly.

Source: Briefly News