Three Durban stars are thankful for their lives after surviving a car accident

Uzalo 's Bhekisizwe Mahlawu and his Gqom artist mates Bhar and Sosha Ngcobo were saved by seat belts

They say that as much as the car is written off, their lives are more important

'Uzalo' actor Bhekisizwe Mahlawu and his two Gqom artist friends have survived a car accident in Durban. Images: @BekithembaZ, @chillismhlongo/ Twitter

Source: Instagram

Three Durban talents are counting their blessings after they survived a car crash after another vehicle slammed into them on their way to a Hillcrest gig outside the city.

Mahlawu's a write-off after Durban crash

Former Durban Gen star Bhekisizwe Mahlawu and his friends, Gqom artists Bhar and Sosha Ngcobo told ZiMoja they are lucky to be alive after a horrible accident.

The car belonging to Mahlawu has been written off, but he is grateful for life regardless:

"The car is replaceable, but life is more precious and valuable."

Seatbelts saved their lives

The trio survived the crash with two passengers still in hospital from critical wounds.

Bhar said they owe their survival to safety belts:

"Had it not been for the fact that I had my safety belt on, I would have died or flung out of the car.

"It is still hard to move around. I also have the safety belt bruises left across my chest."

Palesa Madisakwane survives an accident

Mahlawu is not the first former Generations actor to survive an accident Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, survived a freak accident with her nine-year-old daughter, who was sleeping in the backseat.

The now-defunct ANN7 news reader had to get 20 stitches on her forehead, which Somizi paid for reconstructive surgery after a drunk driver slammed into her car.

Khosi Thwala is okay after her accident

In another story on Briefly News, Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Thwala has sent a shoutout to her followers after surviving an accident.

News of her accident made her legion of followers anxious, sending her love and prayers after she, her mother, her boyfriend and two Biggie housemates got involved in a crash while vacationing in Mozambique.

She took to her Instagram to thank her fans with this message:

"I can attest that miracles do happen. Thank you all for including me in your prayers."

Source: Briefly News