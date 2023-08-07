Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has allegedly been involved in a car accident days before her birthday

It is believed the accident happened in Mozambique and included two other Big Brother Titans contestants that she is travelling with

Khosi's fans rushed to social media to send their well wishes and prayers while waiting for more details

Khosi Twala was reportedly involved in a car accident in Mozambique. Image: @khosi_twala

Khosi Twala was reportedly involved in a car accident in Mozambique. Her boyfriend, Marvin Achi, a housemate on BB Titans, and another fellow contestant Mmeli Khumalo are believed to have been in the vehicle with her during the accident.

According to TheCitizen, Khosi's mother was also in the car at the time of the incident. The exact date of the accident remains uncertain but many are speculating that it was on Sunday morning.

Fans express concern for Khosi Twala's safety

News of the alleged accident spread on social media and sent her fans into a panic. Khosi topped trending topics, with people posting their prayers and enquiring about the crash.

Khosi's last post on Instagram was a snap of her at the beach on Monday, but she has been mum about the reported accident.

'Prayer for Khosi Thwala' Trends amid car accident rumours

@TaylorOena asked:

"Did ya'll not get communication that Khosi is safe?? Or you wanted her to personally dm ya'll?"

@Vuyothedreamer1 mentioned:

"I am concerned because I saw the state of the car in which they were. Otherwise, I am okay. Our King is fine. That's all that matters."

@Enzokuh52281408 posted:

"Wow, we thank God for your life my dear."

@TaylorOena tweeted:

"Mother will definitely come back and communicate with us what's important when she's safe and sound. PRAYER FOR KHOSI TWALA."

@TaylorOena commented:

"Every now and then some of ya'll reigns should be given corporal punishment because le lastag! Let me hear nywee 'Khosi should communicate; one more time, I dare ya'll!"

‘Big Brother Titans’ winner Khosi Twala excited to host most esteemed Nigerian awards in SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that Biggie's biggest titan, Khosi Twala, was selected to host the most prestigious Nigerian ceremony in the country, The Nigerian Community Excellence Awards.

The vibrant titan took to her social media to celebrate her appointment in a post and captioned it:

