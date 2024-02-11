Eskom announced a reduction in load shedding from Stage 6 to Stage 5 due to progress in power restoration efforts

The power utility released a statement assuring the public that it is working hard to decrease the blackouts

Despite the downgrade, many people remain dissatisfied because the new schedule fails to relieve their electricity woes

Eskom moved South Africa to Stage 5 loadshedding. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reduced loadshedding from Stage 6 to Stage 5. The new schedule kicked in at midday on 11 February.

Eskom eases loadshedding

The power company said on its X account that Stage 5 will be implemented until further notice.

"Over the past 48 hours, Eskom has successfully replenished its pumped storage dam levels and bringing back some generation units back to service. This enabled the reduction of loadshedding to Stage 5."

Eskom reassures South Africans

Eskom assured SA that its team is working hard to stabilise the power grid that's been under intense pressure the last few days.

"Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams continue to work diligently to ensure that a total of 3,200MW is returned to service by Wednesday evening."

See the post below:

Loadshedding update upsets netizens

Many citizens complained that the reduction makes no difference because they are still scheduled to be without power for four hours at a time.

Some complained about the political influence that is affecting the proper running of Eskom.

@mawelasello asked:

"What difference does it make? Still four hours of no power."

@makhanip said:

"Stage 5 and 6 are the same thing, man."

@khustazm wrote:

"It’s a shame, how politics can override engineers."

@CalliePhakathi posted:

"What's the difference? "

@AquaSereia commented:

"It will be Stage 3 by the end of the day. The EFF thing has passed."

@khustazm mentioned:

"If South Africans can stand up for the engineers at Eskom, these politicians wouldn’t dare destroy this company."

@b_razaan added:

"The only announcement we want to hear is the end of loadshedding."

Ramokgopa warns worse days of blackouts looms

In a related article, Briefly News reported that just after South Africans were plunged into Stage 6 loadshedding, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa issued a sober warning.

Ramokgopa gave an update on the energy crisis where he revealed that the planned power cuts will likely worsen in the coming week before they get better.

