Eskom executives say they have been able to identify six power stations that are the driving force behind loadshedding

The problematic power stations include Kulise Power Stations, they are in the Mpumalanga province

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter told Members of Parliament that the theft of "good coal is crippling the state-owned power utility"

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been faced with constant rolling blackouts since the year began, and there is finally a definitive reason behind Eskom's energy crisis.

Eskom bosses have identified six power stations as the leading cause of loadshedding. Images: Waldo Swiegers

Eskom executives told Members of Parliament (MPs) six power stations had been identified as the leading cause of loadshedding.

According to SABC News, the troublesome power stations are:

Duvha Power Station in Secunda, Mpumalanga

Kendal Power Station in the Cumbria District, Mpumalanga

Kusile Power Station in Delmas, Mpumalanga

Majuba Power Station, located between Volksrust and Amersfoort in Mpumalanga

Matta Power Station in Kriel, Mpumalanga

Tutuka Power Station in Thuthukani, Standerton in Mpumalanga

Eskom plans to stabilise problematic power stations

Eskom execs told MPs that now problematic power stations have been identified, efforts will be geared towards stabilising these power stations, which will also stabilise the national grid.

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter warned that tough times are coming ahead even though there has been an improvement in energy capacity.

"We are seeing good progress there although 2023 is going to be a tough year for the loadshedding perspective," said De Ruyter.

Eskom dealing with coal theft problems

De Ruyter explained to MPs that some of Eskom's pressing issues are the theft of coal needed to generate electricity. The outgoing CEO explained that syndicates have been stealing Eskom's "good coal" and replacing it with discarded coal.

De Ruyter explained that these syndicates steal the coal and then export it. According to BusinessTech, the rampant sabotage at Eskom power stations has prompted the Department of Defence to get involved.

Over 2 700 soldiers have been deployed to Eskom power stations. Tutuka Power Station has been identified as the worst-performing power station because it is crippled by criminality.

The power station is said to be only operating at 15%.

Source: Briefly News