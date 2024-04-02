A man has been charged with drunken driving and reckless and negligent driving

This was after he allegedly collided with a vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal, which former president Jacob Zuma was travelling in

The man will appear in court, and netizens joked that the African National Congress sent him

The man accused of colliding with Jacob Zuma will be in court on 2 April. Images: Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

ESHOWE, KWAZULU-NATAL – A 51-year-old man will stand before the Eshowe Magistrates Court on 2 April after his vehicle allegedly collided with former president Jacob Zuma’s vehicle.

Man who collided with Zuma in court

According to SABC News, the incident occurred on 28 March after Zuma was on his way to Eshowe from Nkandla to campaign for the MK Party. Fortunately, nobody was injured during the accident.

South Africans blame the ANC

Netizens on Facebook weighed in and pointed their fingers at the ruling party.

Asia Refugee said:

“The ANC sent him. The only investigation that the court should embark on is how much money was paid for him to execute Zuma through a staged collision”

Siya Mazizi asked:

“How much was he paid?”

TaWilla Molefe said:

“Finally, we will see the face of the ANC.”

Others held different views

Chantal Govender said:

“Stop making this about Zuma. This is just a drunken man having an accident. It could have been anyone.”

TEEGEE said:

“There is nothing here. The guy is just being used by the SAPS to be seen as doing something. We can’t allow criminals in the Zupta Stokvel party to mislead the public, especially those clueless about the development in politics.”

